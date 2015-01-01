Do you remember what life was like when you were 20 years old? Vaguely, huh? Well, those were the days when you had the energy to shoot hoops for three hours for nothing more than something to do. Those were the days of a 34-inch waistline and maybe some blonde highlights in the hair that grew on top of your head (not out your ears). And “ready for action” meant “ready anytime” not just for the next 36 hours like the Cialis® commercial promises.

When one thinks about sexual problems like erectile dysfunction (ED), the first thing that usually pops into the mind is, “the little blue pill.” But despite the fact that ED drugs like Viagra® (sildenafil citrate) and Cialis (tadalafil) don’t work for everyone and are associated with numerous possible side-effects, this doesn’t stop millions of men from using them. Figures show that one out of every five men over the age of 40 has tried Viagra with 48 percent experiencing at least one side effect.1

The problem with most ED drugs is they do nothing to increase sexual arousal. Just because the blood is pumping, doesn’t mean you’re in the mood to make things happen. This is where the “so-called” male hormone testosterone comes in. Testosterone is the key hormone of desire—in both men and women. As testosterone levels decline through age, so does libido. Studies show that low testosterone can lead to ED—especially in those with blood sugar disorders. Research presented in the International Journal of Impotence Research shows that testosterone supplements should be considered in the treatment of ED. The study indicated that testosterone therapy was able to alleviate ED in 34 percent of men who were unable to experience benefits from Viagra alone, whereas 38 percent of men showed improvements by using testosterone along with Viagra.2

One of the easiest ways to ensure healthy testosterone levels for maximum sexual health is to lose the excess belly fat. Studies show that the sexual function is usually diminished by the degree of obesity. In other words, the fatter one becomes, the harder it is to keep up in the bedroom (no pun intended).3

Enhancing libido and overcoming ED naturally

Follow a healthy diet. Italian researchers discovered that those who followed the Mediterranean diet (consuming lots of fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts and monounsaturated fats) the closest, tended to have the lowest incidence of ED. 4

Exercise regularly. Regular exercise effectively reduces blood sugar and helps to clear occluded arteries (yes even that one).

Maintain prostate health through nutrient intervention. Nutrients like beta-sitosterol, flower pollen extract, natural lycopene, stinging nettle root, pygeum, selenium and zinc have been shown to help maintain healthy prostate function.

Supplement with Tongkat Ali Root (in order to elevate testosterone naturally). Studies show that a water extracted 100:1 extract of Tongkat Ali Root are able to naturally elevate testosterone levels and increase libido.

