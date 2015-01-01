Dear Readers,

Welcome to the April 2016 issue of Total Health Magazine.

TotalHealth welcomes back Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, who helps us welcome spring in “Soaking Up the Power of Aromatherapy for Spring Fitness” with effective ways to spring into fitness through the art and science of bathing, especially with the use of essential oils. Bathing reduces stress, eases aching muscles, opens your pores, and gives your skin a healthful glow.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD, reports, “What’s In Your Medicinal Mushrooms?” There has been considerable debate between growers of medicinal mushrooms regarding the proper growing, identification and testing of these health products. As one party has put it, “Medicinal mushrooms are a category that has experienced high growth but few actual quality control standards.” Clouatre goes on to explain that mushrooms actually are divisible into three main components: mycelium, mushroom and spore, and that these components have different benefits when consumed and how the growing methods impact those components.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), describes in “Digestive Enzymes: Making Your Gastrointestinal Tract Happy Again” how the pancreas becomes less effective at secreting the enzymes we need to digest our food effectively as we age. Taking us through the digestive process he includes many of the foods we react to with gas, bloating, etc., Bruno includes suggestions on how to help out our digestive system to remain in top shape.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, in “Exercise, Friend or Foe In CFS And Fibromyalgia” says this whole area has become very controversial. Not because there is uncertainty about the importance of exercise in any chronic disease. But rather, because there is still a small subset of fools who like to make believe that fibromyalgia is not a “real” disease, we have seen this before when multiple sclerosis used to be called “hysterical paralysis,” read on for Dr. Teitelbaum’s research showing that conditioning helps Fibromyalgia.

Elson M. Haas, MD, presents “A Balanced Exercise Program is Crucial to Good Health .” Promoting that the best “exercise is the one you will do,” and more from Dr. Haas’ upcoming book, “Staying Healthy with NEW Medicine.”

“Cell Phones, Hormones and Breast Cancer: Connect the Dots” Sherrill Sellman, ND, discusses how EMFs from our Smart phones penetrate directly into our brain, breaking down the protective blood brain barrier, causing DNA damage, free radical production and even brain tumors. Since the master glands of the body are located in your brain, massive disturbances to the hormonal signaling capacities may be generated from continual cell phone use.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD contributes to a new column called “Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body” you’ll find recipes Gilbère has developed and tested in response to numerous requests from clients. April features Dr. Gloria’s Nightshade-Free Detox Soup (One-dish meal).

Additionally, “New Products” features new products that are available to consumers. Carlson Labs new vitamin Men’s Omega Multi, a Hard-Working Multivitamin is featured this month.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents “German Chamomile.” Chamomile is useful for pets with nervousness and anxiety. However Dr. Messonnier does not recommend it for all pets.

