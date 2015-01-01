Dear Readers,

Welcome to the Spring and the April 2017 issue of TotalHealth Online.

We begin with an article by Hannah Hunt, Senior Analyst, American Wind Energy Association on, "Wind Power Grows America's Economy And Keeps Our Air Clean." Letting us know the value of the wind industry in employment numbers, its reach across 50 states, and the environmental impact.

For a short summary we quote from Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Aging And The Mitochondria,"—"Although the importance of the mitochondria as a central point of health has been accepted for decades, over the last few years the understanding of the mechanisms involved has changed significantly. Twenty or ten years ago, antioxidants and the free radical theory of aging largely dominated thinking. Today, the importance of mitochondrial biology linking basic aspects of aging and the pathogenesis of agerelated diseases remains strong, yet the emphasis has changed. The focus has moved to mitochondrial biogenesis and turnover, energy sensing, apoptosis, senescence, and calcium dynamics."

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, states in, "The Food—Mood Connection" that the Standard American Diet is causing widespread nutritional deficiencies, along with an epidemic of anxiety and depression. In addition to a diet including fish, meats, and fruits and vegetables, he shares with readers the key nutrients, "which I take myself each day to turbocharge energy and optimize health, while also leaving me being a calm, happy soul."

Elson Haas, MD, presents, "Ten Tips For A Healthy Spring." The Five Keys to Staying Healthy—your Nutrition, Exercise, Stress, Sleep and Attitude. He suggests focusing on those five keys—those areas of your life that need improvement. Haas is also an advocate of Detoxification and through his books has addressed this topic.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), in "Heartburn & Indigestion," addresses the frequently occurring symptoms of diarrhea, heartburn, abdominal cramps and pain, gas distress, and nausea. Included is a list of primary and secondary supplements, which may offer relief if you suffer from the symptoms mentioned above.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares her recipe for "Green Banana Soup (Repe Lojano)." She explains being located in Ecuador they use plantains but if they are unavailable bananas will do. Gilbère includes all the health benefits of the ingredients and we hope all this information will give you the motivation to try her recipes.

Charles Bens, PhD, in "The Early Diagnosis And Treatment of Alzheimer's," contributes information on things for Prevention, Detection and a New Treatment. It's engaging.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, contributes Part 4 of the four part series on cancer. This month's article focuses on, "Antioxidants and Conventional Therapies." Pet owners will find this information helpful.

Click here to read the full April issue.

