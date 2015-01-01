Dear Readers,

Welcome to the April 2018 issue of TotalHealth Magazine Online.

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, is "Caloric Restriction, Ketogenic Diet Or A Third Way?" Clouatre states, "His primary focus of this and related articles has been the concepts of metabolic fitness and metabolic flexibility. Human physiology and metabolism can adapt to a quite wide range of circumstances and can be "tweaked," likewise, with a broad number of approaches. Enhancing healthspan, even if perhaps not absolute lifespan, can be achieved through caloric restriction, fasting and dietary interventions involving properly balanced and selected foods combined with nutrients / dietary supplements. Some of these approaches are more easily sustainable under modern conditions and habits than are others."

Elson Haas, MD, "Food Reactions—The Sensitive Seven," is in reference to Wheat, Cow's milk, Sugar, Eggs, Corn, Soy, and Peanuts. There are many causes of indigestion including too much food, not chewing food thoroughly, and too much liquid while eating. Haas discusses toxins we are exposed to, their impact and the value of detox for us.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS and Arthur Presser, PharmD present, "The Principles Of Homeopathy." A discussion on the history of homeopathy, how it is formulated and the benefits of use. If you have questions on homeopathy this is a great read on a subject that may appear complex but a natural medicine of value.

Sherrill Sellman, ND, "Helping Our Pets Stay Healthy With Hemp Extract," explains the value and use of Hemp Extract for use with your pets.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, continues her Smart Fats Series with "Vitamin, Mineral and Amino Acid Deficiencies." The focus is on low thyroid along with all the other reasons behind a metabolic slowdown and the benefits of smart fats as coconut oil, GLA (gamma linolenic acid), CLA (conjugated linoleic acid), omega-7 and pastured butter in correcting problems with metabolism.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "WAIT...Don't Toss that Pickle Juice!" You'll find dozens of uses for pickle juice. You can make more cucumber pickles, pickle soup, meat marinade, and more suggestions that you haven't thought of—limitless uses and you won't "toss that pickle juice" after reading this article.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, "The Early Detection of Chronic Disease," current blood tests are very inadequate and usually detect chronic disease five to ten years after it has already begun. Good examples are kidney disease, liver disease, heart disease, breast cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's Disease and diabetes. Bens also includes a chart on the five stages of cell deterioration.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month the second and final in the series on, "Rickettsial Diseases." A discussion that includes, fish oils, flaxseed oils Proanthocyanidins and antioxidants, along with other natural treatments and conventional treatments.

Click here to read the full April 2018 issue.

