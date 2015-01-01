Dear Readers,

Welcome to the August 2018 issue of TotalHealth Magazine.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, in this article addresses the clinical research that has been conducted on supplementation with L-lysine—with a focus on its anti-Herpes virus effects. With a review of L-lysine's biological functions in our bodies.

Media Review is on the book "Radical Metabolism," by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. Long-time weight loss, detox, and anti-aging expert Ann Louise Gittleman has been changing the nutritional landscape for decades, busting myths and paving the trail to health and wellness. True to form, in her upcoming book Ann Louise unveils groundbreaking science about why the latest diet trends do not work for everyone—especially if you have a "toxic metabolism."

Kenneth J. McLeod, PhD and Eric Dohner, MD present "Protecting Yourself From Dementia." The dominant risk factor for dementia is advancing age, unfortunately, no one knows how to reverse aging. However, the second most important risk factor is poor circulation, and this is something you can easily correct.

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, reports in "Are Adrenal Problems Causing Your Night Sweats?" This is part two of a four-part series on night sweats. Teitelbaum's focus is on chronic stress causing adrenal fatigue and low blood sugar levels, which then triggers anxiety and fatigue, and then results in even more stress. It's a vicious cycle that can spiral your health downward. Read on to learn how to stop this cycle.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, continues her Smart Fats Series "How Smart Fats Reset Stress Hormones." We quote, "Stress really does a number on your body. The sad thing is that stress, no matter where it comes from, will have the same detrimental biochemical effect—a spike in cortisol, your body's premier fat storage hormone." Gittleman includes twelve things you can do to address and help your cortisol levels become and stay healthy.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents, "Tostadas—Deliciously Unique." You'll find several varieties of tostadas on preparation and several suggestions for accompaniments for you to try. Always healthy recipes from Dr. G. and nightshade free for those who avoid the nightshades.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month on "Intestinal Parasites In Pets." Parasites can be present without clinical signs, and because the parasites can be transmitted to other pets and people, regular fecal examinations (at least twice yearly) are recommended by most veterinarians and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Thanks to all the authors who make TotalHealth possible.

Best in health,

TWIP—The Wellness Imperative People

