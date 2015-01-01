Dear Readers,

Welcome to the December 2016 issue of TotalHealth.

Welcome to the December 2016 issue of TotalHealth Online. We extend our thanks to all the authors who have shared their writing with us during the last twelve months, especially Elly MCGuinness for her series of articles on Organics and Dallas Clouatre who is on hiatus.

Elson Haas, MD, presents his philosophy on politics, war and peace in Part II of “From Politics, Medicine, War To Integrity, Healing, And Peace.” The key is that our individual rights do not impinge on or cause harm to others. We will do better and have more peace if we can trust everyone's right to believe as they choose and pick the religion that suits them best, rather than make any “non-believers” our enemies.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum's, MD, article “A Practical Guide To Treating Stress And Anxiety,” focuses on two areas of healing in the Comprehensive Medicine approach, mindbody and biochemical aspects when addressing anxiety and stress. Most of us take breathing for granted. Follow up on one suggestion and check out a technique called Butyko breathing (Google it). A natural technique to increase the oxygen in your lungs.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), reports on “Nutraceuticals For Diabetic Neuropathies.” Bruno discusses four nutrient supplements, which may be of help for sufferers of neuropathy—the references are there to back up his reporting—and remember TotalHealth recommends you consult your health care professional prior to altering your health care routine.

“Eating Disorders: The Nutrient Solution” Hyla Cass, MD, shares her experience with observing and treating some of the biochemical underpinnings, hastening recovery and helping to overcome eating disorders with some of her discoveries, as well as subsequent research by others in this growing field.

In “The Hormone Hero” Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, explains what, where and why of progesterone. What exactly is progesterone? How does it affect female sexual behavior, pregnancy, and menstruation that is produced in the ovaries, the placenta, and the adrenal glands. Known as the “feel good hormone,” progesterone is up to 20 times more concentrated in the brain than in the blood stream. “It has been credited with fighting heart disease and cancer. In women in their thirties and forties, progesterone plays an active role in bone density, and a high progesterone level is a major protective factor against later osteoporosis.”

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in “Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body,” her recipe for a “Butternut Cranberry Bisque.” All recipes are created and tested in her institute kitchen. And Dr. Gloria includes a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients. Educational and timely for the holidays

There has been a lot of publicity about the need for everyone to get a flu shot for protection from swine flu and seasonal flu. However, there are mixed reports surfacing on the efficacy of the existing vaccines. Charles K. Bens, PhD gives us his advice on Coping With The Flu.

Carmia Borek's, PhD, in “Garlic and Colon Cancer Prevention,” educates us on the findings of several population studies finding an association between a high intake of garlic and a reduced risk of certain cancers, including stomach and colon cancer. An analysis of the results of these studies, showed, that the higher the amount of garlic consumed, the lower the risk of stomach and colon cancer.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents “Obesity in Pets Part II.”

Click here to read the full December issue.

