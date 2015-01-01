Dear Readers,

Welcome to the December 2018 issue of TotalHealth Magazine.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, “NAD—The Superstar For Cellular Healing.” Bens educates us on the role of NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) a form of vitamin B acting as an enzyme that has been proven to be a key nutrient in preventing and reversing the cellular damage in the human body. Bens has includes several graphics, which helps to explain the role of NAD. And informs us of what symptoms may be involved if you have this deficiency.

“My New Plan To Reset Your Metabolism In Just 4 Days,” by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. Long-time weight loss, detox, and anti-aging expert shares some of the accolades received from readers of her new book “Radical Metabolism.” Many pleased readers have taken action based on the book.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, “The Natural Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis.” If you are looking to reduce pain and promote healthy joints in those suffering from RA, Bruno has suggestions of natural supplements that may help lessen RA symptoms. O3FA (omega-3 fatty acids), Valerian and California poppy may help promote sleep and pain relief for arthritis sufferers. He suggests that the concurrent use of all of these natural substances may yield a better result than any one individually.

Amy Shah, MD, contributes “OTC Pain Medication Mistakes And Cleaner Options.” This article is for all of us current and future shoppers at the over-the-counter medicine aisle. It can be summarized as a wake-up call to read the labels, know what all the ingredients are and how they may affect you whether combining with prescription drugs. Shaw advises all to talk to our pharmacist and consult with our doctors.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, offers “Traditional Holiday Drinks From Ecuador, Colombia And Peru.” With the traditional holiday drinks recipes from Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru, Gilbère gives us a snapshot of what you might expect to experience when traveling to those South American countries during the holiday season. Gilbère suggests adapting the ingredients to fit our own holiday traditions.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month brings us Part 3 of “Arthritis In Pets.” The focus is on acupuncture. Our resident vet presents all the types of this therapy: Laser therapy, Aquapuncture, Implantation, Electroacupuncture, Moxibustion, and Acupressure. If your pet is showing signs of arthritis you’ll find this third in the series of value.

Thanks to you our readers, the authors and advertisers who have all supported TotalHealth during the 2018 year. We wish all a Happy and Healthy Holiday Season!

Best in health,

TWIP—The Wellness Imperative People

Click here to read the full December 2018 issue.

Click here to read the full December 2018 issue.