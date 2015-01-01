Dear Readers,

February 2016 issue of Total Health Online. Happy Valentines Day!

E. Cheryl Haberstock, RN, BSN, presents the book, “Health in Your Pocket” by Charles K. Bens, PhD. This convenient size book provides valuable information on natural treatments for common illnesses, nutrition, supplements, exercise and more.

In “Heart Matters,” Dallas Clouatre, PhD, discusses statins and the “one major weakness in the use of statins for cardiovascular health, aside from the rather weak statistical basis, is that the evidence does not seem to support the argument that their benefits are derived from lowering cholesterol levels, either total cholesterol or LDL-C.”

Sherrill Sellman, ND, “The Rejuvenated Woman Learning The Code To Growing Younger” speaks from personal experience—how you think about aging and the effect that thinking has on your physical aging—a new approach to growing older while staying younger.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DA Hom, PhD, focus is “Nutrition-based Medicine—It Does Your Body Good” contains a reference chart that lists a variety of foods from wild caught salmon, garlic to kale and to organic eggs and the many health benefits of these foods. Reinforcing the mantra “You are what you eat.”

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, in “Am I Crazy?” Patients suffering from CFS and Fibromyalgia, often feel they may be off due to lack of support from the medical field. Dr. Teitelbaum a sufferer himself gives information and help through his own experience with extensive research he and others have done on CFS and Fibromyalgia.

In "A Natural Solution to Better Sleep" from Leon Lack, PhD. we learn more about re-timing your body clock. This articles discusses dealing with insomnia without drugs.

Carmia Borek, PhD, discusses the benefits of Aged Garlic Extract™ in protecting against cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disease, some forms of cancer.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), presents the other side of the statin coin in “Reducing Cholesterol With Nutraceuticals.” Presenting nutraceuticals that can be used to address the health concerns that have caused the astronomical growth of statin prescriptions, one of the current favorites of western medicine.

In Pet Care Part Two, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents “Bladder Infections In Pets.” The focus is on cats. You’ll find a recipe for cat food specifically for cats with bladder infections and as always Messonnier recommends consulting with your vet when the signs of infection appear.

Note to readers You may find a difference of opinion between the this last article and that of Dallas Clouatre in the earlier “Health Matters” total health reminds readers this does occasionally occur but we feel the information in both articles is valuable.

