Welcome to the February 2019 issue of TotalHealthOnline Magazine. We wish everyone a Happy Valentines Day.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, in “Changing Your Age Equation” gives us a heads up with general strategies and to be adjusted based on factors such as age, sex, general health, metabolism, genetics and income. We all can only do the best that we can given our personal circumstances. Bens is clear on there being no excuse for not paying attention to the scientific facts that are included in this article.

“Stress Hormone #2—Insulin,” by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. Long-time weight loss, detox, and anti-aging expert alerts us that insulin is the one hormone that you have the most control over. It is controlled primarily by what you put in your mouth. All foods trigger a hormonal response. Gittleman shares details on how excess production of insulin can result in too much blood sugar being stored as fat, interfering with weight loss efforts. Another reminder on the influence of stress on the body.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, in “An Overview of Vitamin C.” This is one vitamin the human body is unable to make. The source of vitamin C is your diet and supplements. Broccoli and potatoes (not French fries) in addition to orange juice and grapefruit juice are good sources. There are some exceptions based on prescriptions you may be taking. Bruno also discuses dosages of supplements and where there may be restrictions. We always recommend consulting with your healthcare provider.

“BEMER For Circulation Health,” by Ross Pelton, RPh, CCN, recommends and discusses a product, which helps blood circulation, including even the tiniest vessels in the body. BEMER stands for Bio-Electro-Magnetic Energy Regulation. BEMER Pro is an FDA-approved Class 1 medical device that dramatically improves circulation to micro-capillaries throughout the body. BEMER is not a “therapy” for any disease or health condition. However, many functions in the body start to improve when cells receive more oxygen, more nutrients and generate more energy.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, offers “Menestra de Lentejas (Lentil Stew).” Another of Gilbère’s fabulous recipes from her test kitchen in Ecuador. “If you visit this unforgettable country (my new chosen homeland) of amazing people, spectacular scenery, celebratory festivals, diverse music, and colorful ancient customs, the one thing you’ll find everywhere is the national dish—menestra.” Menestra is made with lentils, you may also see it with chickpeas, red or pinto beans, it can be made with or without meat for vegetarians.

Shawn Messonnier’s, DVM, topic this month is “Liver Disease in Pets.” Beginning with, “liver disease is the catch-all term that is applied to any medical disorder affecting the liver and usually causing elevated blood levels of liver enzymes. It can be divided into both acute and chronic disease.” Read on for a thorough discussion of liver disease in pets. Thanks to you our readers, the authors and advertisers.

Click here to read the full February 2019 issue.

