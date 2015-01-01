Dear Readers,

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Probiotics For Digestive Health," answers many questions on probiotics, what they are, why we need them and how to select them. Best described by the following quote: {For instance, according to Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at Kings College London and director of the British Gut Microbiome project, a "healthy gut is like a perfect English garden. You've got a diversity of microbes of all types, all living together and feeding off each other's byproducts—nothing is wasted."}

This is part two of a two-part series on Coenzyme Q10 (See part one TotalHealth December 2017 page 10) titled "Coenzyme Q10: The New Era," by Ross Pelton, RPh, CCN and William V. Judy, PhD. "Coenzyme Q10's dual functions (antioxidant & energy production) make it essential for the health of virtually all human tissues and organs. As a fat-soluble antioxidant, it protects proteins (like LDL-cholesterol), enzymes, fats (all cell walls/membranes) and especially DNA from free radical damage. In terms of energy production, areas of the body with high rates of metabolic activity (high energy demands) such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and immune system are especially sensitive to low levels of CoQ10." Read on for the full update.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, in "Bile: Your New BFF," brings an important and not often discussed system of the workings of the human body. Bile is produced by the liver to the tune of about one quart per day, bile is made from lecithin, cholesterol and bilirubin. The body stores it in the gallbladder, and moves it to the intestines during digestion. After reading about the process you'll understand why Gittleman refers to it as your new best friend forever.

"Optimizing Cognitive Function—Foods And Supplements," Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, describes our brain as our body's motor. Our brain consumes 10 times as much energy for its size as the rest of our body. "So what we feed it determines whether it purrs like a Ferrari, or runs in fits and starts." Teitelbaum includes the top four foods and supplements to feed your brain.

Elson Haas, MD, in this month's article, "A Smart Start To Your New Year The Health Benefits Of Seasonal Detox," emphasizes detox approach to improving your health. Haas has been leading and participating in detox programs during his thirty-one years in medical practice. This Detox program begins in January 2018.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), "Complementary And Alternative Treatments for Seasonal Allergies," describes what many of us experience as a congested, runny, itchy nose together with frequent sneezing and watery eyes that makes you feel miserable. If you are looking for a complementary and alternative treatment approach to allergies look no further. Bruno describes a full menu of supplements available to you.

Gloria Gilbère's, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Apple Cider Glazed Chicken with Sweet Potatoes." Inflammation-free, nightshade free recipes, there are many ways by which normal cells and tissues can be damaged, leading to inflammation. One important way is consuming nightshade foods because they contain a substance known to accelerate inflammation—Solanaceae or Solanine—alkaloid chemicals that can be highly toxic.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, consults this month on, "Hyperthyroidism in Pets." Reminding us to always consult with our veterinarian before supplementing our pets' diet.

Click here to read the full January issue.

