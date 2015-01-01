Dear Readers,

January 2019 issue of TotalHealth Magazine.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, “Do You Believe Alzheimer’s Disease Is Preventable And Reversible?” Bens reports that (of the participants) ninety percent of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s were able to reverse their symptoms significantly using a protocol very similar to the one contained in this comprehensive article. This includes being able to return to work and see improvement in all tests used to detect dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Two years later these people showed continuous improvement even though many had reduced their use of many of the elements in the protocol.

“Smarten Up This New Year By Training Your Brain,” by Daryl Jones, PhD. This is a timely article as we bring in the New Year with our New Year resolutions. The difference between Dr. Jones and the majority of us is that he turned his failed resolution into success. Jones is a top rated neuroscientist. “The beautiful thing is, if you begin with exercise, you’ll soon start to see that your diet also improves as your cravings change, and with improvements in fitness and diet, your sleep improves too. It’s kind of like a three for one deal.” Read his article it is an inspiration for all and will benefit your brain.

“Why Bitter Foods Equal Better Weight Loss,” by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. Long-time weight loss, detox, and anti-aging expert shares information from her new book “Radical Metabolism.” This article discusses what bitter foods are and their place in human anatomy. Coffee lovers will be thrilled with Gittleman’s article—she does recommend moderation.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, in “An Introduction To Hemp, CBD & Phytocannabinoids.” It gives readers a primer on the definition, the difference between the three, how they are grown, manufactured, and the medical benefits available. We all need to be educated on the subject.

We don’t often have two articles so close in a subject by two of our respected authors. “Marijuana And CBD Oil For Pain, A Powerful New Tool,” by Jacob Teitelbaum, MD gives us a doctor’s view of the benefits for patients in pain and beyond. Editorial note: Think of the possibility of solving the opioid crisis.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, offers “The Protein Perfect Veggie Pattie.” These patties are baked rather than fried but you can fry them, just make sure it’s a healthy oil like coconut or avocado for best health benefits and flavor. The ingredients include lentils which are used almost daily by South Americans in their cuisine.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month brings us “Ringworm In Pets.” Puppies and kittens have the most susceptibility to having ringworm. The disease is highly contagious between pets and may be easily transmitted between infected pets and their owners. Owners should note that most cases of ringworm in people are not caused by exposure to pets, however.

Thanks to you our readers, the authors and advertisers who have all supported TotalHealth during the 2018 year.

Click here to read the full January 2019 issue.

