This issue begins with Charles K. Bens, PhD, "Drug Resistant Germs, A Real Threat," educates us on what natural medicine has for you to use to conquer the bad viruses.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD, provides information on a natural therapy many of us are not yet familiar with: Shilajit, Fulvic, And Humic Acids. "Shilajit typically is a blackish brown rock exudate that contains fulvic and humic acids (up to 85 percent of the total weight) along with a number of non-humic components, including local plant metabolites." Other names include "mineral pitch" and "moomio." Revered in the Indian Ayurvedic tradition," it is found exuding from rock fissures in the mountains of Asia. Most often it is found in the Himalayan foothills.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, discusses, "GABA, Apocynum Venetum, Ashwagandha, And Lutein/Zeaxanthin For Healthy Sleep." These natural remedies have shown promising results for promoting healthy sleep, but without the side effects of many of the pharmaceutical brands prescribed today. It is unwise to stop the prescription medications without the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD begins a four-part series on "Night Sweats—No Sweat." Taking a look at the causes and the remedies on how to address them. Don't be surprised if more than one underlying process is contributing.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, focuses this month on, "Treating Feline Leukemia." What causes this condition and the treatment available to treat cats.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "French Fry Nightshade-FREE Alternatives." Those photos alone will make your mouth water and inspire you to purchase the ingredients on your next trip to the grocery store.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, continues her Smart Fats Series with "Omega-7 And Butter," for all of us struggling to take off weight. Gittleman's expert experience will be of interest. And there will be no question of what you purchase in the future.

Click here to read the full July 2018 issue.

