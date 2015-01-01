Dear Readers,

Welcome to the June 2018 issue of TotalHealth Magazine Online.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, "The Critical Role Of Enzymes in Digestion," explains the importance of enzymes, how they work and the benefits.

Routine is easy for all of us to fall into and Dallas Clouatre, PhD, addresses how this relates to our American diet in "Nutrients And Combinations: Fit For Purpose?" He provides us with a list by color of a wide variety of foods, many veggies and how they may impove our health—if we just expand our diet choices.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, presents, "Resveratrol: A Research Review," thoroughly researched and reported on the extensive value of this supplement its effectiveness for inflammation, immune health, breast cancer prevention, muscle health, cognitive health, weight loss, blood sugar/insulin resistance, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and more.

Jacob Teitelbaum MD, reports in "Infertility Treatment Protocol" on numerous things for couples wanting to become pregnant—increasingly common problem for many couples; another thoroughly researched and referenced topic.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month on, "Alfalfa, ACA, Arginine and Astragalus." Little known herbs beneficial for use with man's best friends.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Enchiladas—Zucchini And Tortilla." Those photos alone will make your mouth water and inspire you to purchase the ingredients on your next trip to the grocery store.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, continues her Smart Fats Series with "Smart Tips: GLA—The Fat Burning Multitasker," for all of us struggling to take off weight. Gittleman's expert experience will be of interest.

Click here to read the full June 2018 issue or to download for reading offline.

