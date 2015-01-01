Dear Readers,

Happy Father's Day

Welcome to the June 2019 issue of TotalHealthOnline Magazine.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, asks “Is Cholesterol The Cause Of Heart Disease?” Statin drugs do lower cholesterol, but it is very clear that they do not save many lives. And, this would seem to answer the question in the title of this article. The main cause is the presence of inflammation in the body. Inflammation can be caused by many factors including the following: nutrition, toxins, genetics, exercise, and stress. Read Dr. Ben’s recommendations on what you can do to protect your heart.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), presents “Organic Foods: Are They Really Better?” Bruno explains the difference between non-organic and organic food, the farming, and the food production. The conclusion reached is yes—organic foods are more expensive but when you look at the big picture—if a person can afford the prices—the organic food is healthier for you, your family and the world environment. Thank you Gene for your take on the subject.

“Smart Tips: Estrogen,” by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. If you are a follower of Dr. Gittleman you know she is a fan of flax seed. She explains the benefits to the body, how to prepare it and how to incorporate flax into your diet. Smart Fats are one of the top strategies for natural hormone therapy. You will not be disappointed with her sharing her expertise with you.

Sherrill Sellman, ND, reports on skin care in “Yes, You Can Create Youthful Skin at Any Age.” Many skin and personal care products contain many of the 10,500 toxic chemical ingredients that have been known to cause inflammation, free radical damage and aging to the skin. Become an educated consumer and choose only the purest products. It sounds familiar to other articles in this issue. A more youthful appearance is possible for all of us. Nourishing our skin with an organic diet, adequate water intake, plenty of rejuvenating sleep, regular exercise and daily de-stressing strategies are the foundation for healthy skin.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, contributes “Crust-Less Zucchini Spinach Quiche.” In addition Gilbère offers several variations in the recipe as well as several serving suggestions. The article is followed by her new cookbook and video offer free to our readers.

Shawn Messonnier’s, DVM, topic this month is "Parvovirus in Pets". Commonly it affects young puppies. Certain breeds such as Doberman Pinschers, Rottweiler’s, Pit Bulls, and Labrador Retrievers may be more severely infected than others.

Thank you to our authors, readers and advertisers. You make TotalHealthOnline possible.

Best in health,

TWIP—The Wellness Imperative People

