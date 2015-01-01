Dear Readers,

Welcome to the March 2017 issue of TotalHealth Magazine Online. In this issue we have several articles on sleep. You can remind yourself that we spend approximately one third of our lives sleeping and the importance of what the body does during sleep. You might wonder why we don't have more coverage on sleep. We'll consider it in future. The sleep articles in this issue will give you information on how and what you can do to improve your sleep. Starting today.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD, in "Curcumin, Turmeric and Beyond" educates us on the history, the use, and benefits of curcumin and turmeric. Including information on the studies that support it, explaining the recent contradictions you may have read on the subject. Also explaining the quality of formulas currently available.

Elson Haas, MD, presents "Ten Tips To Better Health Right Now." Spring is almost here and these tips remind us to take a look at our habits and how we can renew our resolutions for 2017 to strengthen and preserve our health.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), in "Relief From Insomnia," includes the many supplements available for those of us who constantly fight for a good night's sleep. In addition he reminds us that the habit of smoking and all those trips to your favorite coffee shop affects our ability to sleep.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares her recipe for "Ecuadorian Locro de Camoté Salado (white sweet potato soup) with Cheese." She explains her recent move to Ecuador and how it has opened up opportunities to educate and be educated. This is another of her healthy recipes—an easy to make recipe. Gilbère includes all the health benefits of the ingredients and we hope all this information will give you the motivation to try her recipes.

Charles Bens, PhD, in "To Sleep Or Not To Sleep," contributes information on things to exclude and things to include on your search for conquering insomnia. He lists specific foods which interfere and those that encourage sleep. With Dr. Bens advice you can take control earlier in the day to prepare for your good night's sleep.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, continues with Part 3 of a four part series on cancer, this month's article focuses on "Omega-3 Fatty Acids." Pet owners will find this information helpful.

Best in health,

TWIP The Wellness Imperative People

Click here to read the full March issue.

