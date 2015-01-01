Dear Readers,

This month's book review is "The Craving Cure: Identify Your Craving Type to Activate Your Natural Appetite Control" by Julia Ross. Thousands of her clients have cut their craving for high-calorie confection using her nutritional strategy and stopped gaining weight.

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Liver Dysfunction and the Metabolic Syndrome— Chicken, Egg or Both?" "At the core of Syndrome X, now much more commonly known as the metabolic syndrome, are dysregulations and dysfunctions involving glucose and insulin. These manifest as central obesity (excessive fat around the belly), high blood pressure and blood fat disorders—especially hypertriglyceridemia and low levels of HDL cholesterol." Thinking about these conditions has previously been treated as separate identities— changing over the past decade to a linked view.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), presents "Fighting (And Preventing) The Flu: Dietary Supplements Support." Gives us five dietary supplements which may give us defense against the flu. Bruno describes the symptoms, and its cycle from school age children through the elderly as the most susceptible.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, continues The Smart Fats Series with "How Smart Fats Reset Metabolism," featuring the thyroid. Among the experts quoted is Dr. William Davis, suggesting that today's "Frankengrain" is nothing like what went into your grandmother's bread. Modern wheat contains 10 times more gluten than that of 50 years ago. Today's gluten is high in gliadin, a protein that is foreign to our bodies. It highly resembles a crucial enzyme known as transglutaminase, which is concentrated in the thyroid. As the immune system attacks the gliadin, antibodies also attack the thyroid. The immune system can then go into overdrive, damaging the thyroid, sometimes for up to six months. And that's all thanks to gluten."

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Easter is April 1st, No Joke! Why not "Stand-Up" to Deviled Eggs?" Another of her signature inflammation and nightshade free recipes. Includes the health benefits of all the ingredients. "These deviled eggs are naturally colored and a healthy, sweet n' spicy twist on traditional deviled eggs. With a super-smooth, creamy filling of chopped bread-n-butter pickles and Greek yogurt, these deviled eggs are perfect for your next party, potluck or Easter celebration!" Gilbère goes on to explain how the nightshades—even small amounts can—affect individuals with or recovering from fibromyalgia.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, consults this month on, "Rickettsial Diseases." For owners who do not like giving their pets medication, or for those pets who don't take the supplements easily, it might be wise to try some of these medically formulated diets, available from your pet's doctor, that contain the fatty acids.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, shares "Modified Alzheimer's Nutritional Protocol," for people with some beginning symptoms, the following modified nutritional program may "likely be sufficient to slow symptom progression and perhaps delay symptoms."

Adrea Brier, CNHP, CLC, JSJ asks "Can We Really Be Healthier Living With Cancer?"

