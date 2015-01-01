Dear Readers,

Welcome to the May 2017 issue of TotalHealth Online.

We begin with "Staying On Track While Dining Out," by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. In this first of a series of previews from her book, The NEW Fat Flush Plan—a full update of The New York Times Best Seller—she shares her tips to make three popular genres Fat Flush-friendly while dining out.

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Is The Metabolic Syndrome A Consequence Of Aging?" Discussing glucose and insulin levels as the primary sources of metabolic syndrome risks, then enhancing insulin sensitivity and lowering circulating glucose levels are steps recommended to promote and maintain health. Again diet and exercise are the elephants in the room.

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, focuses on, "Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS)—Are You Running A Marathon Each Night?" If you answered yes, you will benefit by reading this article. Dr. Teitelbaum includes the causes, diagnosing, and treatments, natural and prescriptions. And in the end may provide relief and enable you to arrive at a good night's sleep instead of the end of your marathon.

Elson Haas, MD, presents, "Ten Tips On Wise Sugar Use," is a gentle wake up call on the harm too much sugar does to all of us and provides an understanding of the impact it has on the body. Haas discusses positive approaches to develop in our relationship with sugar and for parents to establish with their children. You can't get away from it, however, you can create control and an awareness of its influence.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), in "Candidiasis & Yeast Infections," addresses occurring symptoms of yeast-like Candida fungus. He offers primary and secondary supplements which may be of help. Also sugar control or elimination of sugar use is recommended for those who have frequent bouts of Candida.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, "Healthy Alternatives for Dessert and Baking Recipes." Being located in Ecuador where the elevation is 8000 feet, she explains If you live at high altitude don't get discouraged, simply add more moisture as suggested and allow for longer cooking times. All of her recommended substitute suggestions are gluten—and nightshade-free.

Sugar again! Charles Bens, PhD, presents "Ten Key Strategies for a Long and Healthy Life." In his first key strategies—we have "no added sugar." Continuing on he includes a formula of cutting calories by ten percent to lose weight, receiving 40 percent of your daily plant foods in raw form and the value of exercise and mediation.

"Can CBD Help Relieve Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD)?" by John Barson. The science on cannabinoids is still relatively in its early stages and much more research is needed. Cannabinoids are now known to reduce intestinal inflammation. They are worth exploring as part of an overall approach to treating IBD. Discuss any new therapy with your health care professional.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, discusses the role of Magnesium in Pets.

Click here to read the full May issue.

