Welcome to the May 2018 issue of TotalHealth Magazine Online.

Dallas Clouatre, PhD in last month's issue there was a review of the state of caloric restriction/ fasting and ketogenic diets today. However, many readers may have little interest in either caloric restriction or ketogenic diets as lifestyle choices. In this May issue "Sports Supplements For Better Metabolic Flexibility and Performance." Clouatre states, "For most of us, the issue is whether a moderate change in diet accompanied by a judicious utilization of special foods and dietary supplements can achieve the goals usually associated with caloric restriction, fasting and ketogenic diets." Read on for this discussion.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, presents, "Collagen Peptides for Promoting Youthful Skin & Reducing Cellulite," as in who couldn't do with a few less winkles. Bruno explains his topic selection: "However, not all collagen products are created equal. While I will not discuss any specific brands of collagen in this article, I will discuss a specific trademarked collagen peptide that may be found in multiple dietary brands. I'm writing about it because I'm impressed by the human clinical research that has been conducted on this particular collagen material."

Media Review is on the book "FOOD What the Heck Should I Eat," by Mark Hyman, MD. The review, "Food: Bacon Good—Oatmeal Bad," is written by retired cardiologist, David Mokotoff. He discusses his pros and cons based on his thirty plus years in the cardiology field of medicine.

Jacob Teitelbaum MD reports in "Diabetes Is Optional" that it is an increasingly common problem. In countries with non-westernized diets, diabetes is essentially unheard of—until the diet changes to high sugar and low fiber. Because of this, diabetes is largely a disease caused by our "modern" diet. It is now estimated that one third of adults will get adult onset diabetes.

Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, continues her Smart Fats Series with "Smart Tips: Boost Metabolism and Heal Your Thyroid." The focus is on twelve things you can do to address and help your thyroid become and stay healthy.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Dress Up Salads, Casseroles, Fruit." You'll find several varieties of salad dressing to add to your recipe collection. Includes ingredients you have seen at the supermarket but maybe never purchased because you weren't sure how to use them.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, "Prescription Meds Steal Your Nutrients," reports on many prescription drugs that may have a negative effect on your health.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month on, "Black And Green Tea For Cancer Prevention In Pets." A discussion many of us have never dreamed we would have. Coincidentally this information is good for all of us—even if you don't have an animal friend.

Click here to read the full May 2018 issue.

