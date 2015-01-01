Dear Readers,

Welcome to the November 2016 issue of TotalHealth.

Anne Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS introduces readers to "The New Fat Flush Plan" in Media Review. This is an update to her popular Flat Flush Diet, once again she challenges conventional dietary wisdom to rewrite the rules of nutrition. Just in time for holiday gift giving.

Elson Haas, MD, shows readers another dimension to his writings in "From Politics, Medicine, War to Integrity, Healing, And Peace." His premise is: Warfare exists at many levels of our society and culture in addition to Politics. These other areas include Medicine, Farming, Food Manufacturing, and Personal Relationships. Haas' article shows us the goal as Peace.

Jacob E. Teitelbaum, MD, article "Ten Tips to Simplify, Lower the Cost, and Optimize CFS and Fibromyalgia Treatment," is full of valuable information and advice for all of us who suffer with CFS/fibromyalgia. His words come from a vast experience with the disease both personal and professional. Pass this article on to friends and family who are affected by CFS/fibromyalgia.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AGH), "LUTS and BPH: Effects of Lifestyle" (translates to Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms and BPH Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia). Bruno reports on a study explained in a peer-review article from Current Opinion in Urology. The authors of the article explain that LUTS has also been associated with many factors, including diet—which is unrelated to the prostate directly but which is reflective of various lifestyle factors. This is explained in the graph Bruno has included.

"The Future of Medicine Is Here: A Collaboration of Technology and Heart" is Hyla Cass' MD, synopsis of a four day conference recently held in San Diego on what Singularity University, the organization responsible for putting on the event, calls Global Grand Challenges. Cass reports on mind-boggling developments in medicine which will change the way we think and benefit us all.

In "Outsmart Weight Loss Saboteurs Before 2017" Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS, presents ways to skirt the calories before us over the holidays. To avoid the wishes that include "I wish I hadn't eaten and drank that..." come January.

Elly McGuinness continues the series on "Eight Reasons To Choose Organics?" Educating us on benefits of organics. We can't deny the positives.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares in "Healthy Recipes/Healthy Body," her recipe for a "Vegetable, Quinoa and Bean Soup." All recipes are created and tested in her institute kitchen. And Dr. Gloria includes a description of the health benefits of each of the ingredients.

In Pet Care, Shawn Messonnier, DVM, presents "Obesity in Pets."

Click here to read the full November issue.

