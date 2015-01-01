Dear Readers,

Welcome to the November 2018 issue of TotalHealth Magazine.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, "How Do Genes Influence Our Health?" Bens shares with us information on how we don't inheirt diseases like cancer and others—we inheirt a genetic predisposition. Many environmental factors are controllable, such as what we eat and drink, and other lifestyle factors, such as alcohol or tobacco consumption. Bens includes a list that illustrates most of the factors that can influence genetic expression.

"The 5 Radical Rules For Healthy Weight Loss," by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. Long-time weight loss, detox, and anti-aging expert continues to write on the nutritional landscape. If you have an over 40 sluggish metabolism or a thyroid issue, then follow these 5 Radical Rules to lose weight and feel great! In new book "Radical Metabolism," Ann Louise shares with readers how to be successful on this plan.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, "Premenstrual Syndrome: Nutraceutical Relief." Twenty to 50 percent of all women are believed to experience at least one symptom of PMS regularly; only five percent of these women are estimated to have symptoms severe enough to interfere with normal activity. Whether a woman is in the 50 percent or the five percent Bruno gives us a number of nutraceuticals which have been found to be helpful.

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, "Recovering From Fibromyalgia—Am I Crazy?" Having worked with thousands of severely ill patients over the last thirty-five years, I have found there are three steps that will leave you feeling happy, no matter how ill you are: 1. Be authentic with your feelings. 2. Make life a "no-fault" system. 3. Learn to keep your attention on what feels good. Read on for a detailed explanation of the three steps and more information on CFS and Fibromyalgia.

Sherrill Sellman, ND reports "How To Choose The Most Effective CBD Hemp Extracts." Sellman says "I am always searching for the very best products to recommend to my patients. For the past year, I have been researching all aspects of the Hemp Extract story." Sellman includes information on the health conditions this product may be helpful in treating, how it is grown and harvested.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Colorful Holiday Beet Salad Recipe Extraordinaire!" This Beet and Red Grape salad recipe is sure to be a winner during the holidays and beyond. Be sure to read the options, this salad is so versatile you can make it with your own signature. The extensive list of the health benefits of beets is included.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month brings us Part 2 of "Arthritis In Pets." The focus is on Glucosamine and Chondroitin constitute the major GAGs in the joint cartilage: glycosaminoglycans serve as major components of articular cartilage. If your pet is showing signs of arthritis you'll find this series helpful.

