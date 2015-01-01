Dear Readers,

Welcome to the October 2017 issue of TotalHealth Magazine Online.

Dallas Clouatre's, PhD, article, "Calories Don't Add Up," presents an alternate to the long assumption regarding calories, and the macronutrients carbohydrate, fat and protein. "The body treats calories from different sources differently and it treats calories according to the combinations in which they are consumed, the time of day, and so forth and so on. Food preparation, meal preparation, dietary patterns, etc., all count."

In "Tired of Your Every Night 2 AM Wake-Up Call?" Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, explains causes which include: drops in blood sugar, frequent trips to the bathroom, night sweats and pain. And gives information on why these symptoms occur and incorporates an extensive list on addressing them. Here is too a good night's sleep!

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, RH(AHG), in "Nutraceuticals For Varicose Veins," reports on conventional medicine treatment as surgical removal of the veins called "vein stripping" or injections which cause vein to collapse or "scar down." Bruno discusses seven nutraceuticals that can be used as part of a complimentary approach to varicose veins.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, shares, "Colada Morada With Guaguas de Pan: A Warming Spiced Fruit Drink With Special Ecuadorian Bread." Gilbère's recipes are easy to make, are nightshade free and with healthy ingredients. Included are the health benefits of ingredients with the recipes.

In "Toxins Too Close For Comfort" Elson Haas, MD, states, "I believe that cellular dysfunction is one of the main causes of body imbalance, inflammation, and dis-ease. The health of our cells is affected adversely by two primary factors deficiency, by which I mean not enough intake and assimilation of the necessary (required) nutrients; and toxicity contact with too many harmful man-made chemicals and chemical-containing products." He continues discussing personal care products many imported and used without knowledge of what they contain.

Welcome back Elly McGuiness with "The Little Known Health Benefits of Chaga Mushroom." Chaga mushroom has been know and used in Eastern folk medicine for centuries and is gaining more attention in the West. Chaga has antioxidant properties, commonly used as a tea but can be found in powders, capsules and creams. The quality of the supplement depends on the quality of the raw materials, method of extraction, and the dosage.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, includes our pets with, "Licorice Use For Your Pets." Remember to always consult with your veterinarian before supplementing your pets' diet.

