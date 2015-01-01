Dear Readers,

We would like to dedicate this issue to one of our long-time contributors, Dallas Clouatre. We are saddened to tell you of the passing of this brilliant man. Jarrow Rogovin, Founder of Jarrow Formulas one of the companies Dallas worked with has generously given us an obituary honoring him, it can be found on page 5. Dallas is greatly missed.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, "Eradicating Breast Cancer." Bens shares with us how we can focus on prevention and reversing this terrible disease. Breast cancer is the second most deadly cancer after lung cancer for women.

"Thermography for Breast Health" by Hillary Smith, DC, DHM, CCT explains "Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging (or DITI) uses a special very sensitive infrared camera to capture images related to the heat coming off the body. It is completely safe, as it is not putting anything into the person." Read on.

Ken Redcross, MD gives us a head's up on "Your Survival Guide to Flu Season." In addition to excellent recommendations for preventing the flu, and preparing yourself and your family for flu season, Dr. Redcross explains how you can reduce flu symptoms and shorten the experience. Now is the time to arm yourself and your medicine cabinet...don't wait until flu season is in full swing.

"Radical Metabolism—Eating Healthy While Saving" by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. Long-time weight loss, detox, and anti-aging expert, Ann Louise has been changing the nutritional landscape for decades. In this excerpt from her new book Radical Metabolism, Ann Louise shares with readers her Top 10 Tips to keep this plan within your budget and save on time.

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, "The 3 Dietary Supplements Everyone Should Be Taking." This includes a multivitamin, vitamin D and omega fatty acids. At length, Bruno explains the benefits of all three of these supplements for the body. It is a well-documented article on your body's needs and uses of these supplements.

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, "Getting Rid of Nighttime Acid Reflux" is the final part of the four-part series on night sweats. Teitelbaum's focus is on acid reflux. If you have never suffered with it perhaps you know someone who has and you can share this article with. There are suggestions on dealing with it by raising the head of your bed. Also a recipe you can make to help acid reflux.

Sherrill Sellman, ND reports "according to the American Heart Association's Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics–2018 Update published in the journal Circulation, nearly half of American adults are in this risk category." Sellman includes information on 120/LifeTM a new drink that is formulated with natural ingredients to effectively lower blood pressure.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, presents "Roasted Parmesan Cabbage Recipe," includes another healthy recipe accompanied by detailed information on the health benefits of cabbage. It may surprise you.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month focus is on "Arthritis In Pets." Dogs are more susceptible than cats and large dogs more so than smaller breeds.

Click here to read the full October 2018 issue.

