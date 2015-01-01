Dear Readers,

Welcome to the September 2018 issue of TotalHealth Magazine.

Charles K. Bens, PhD, "Key Nutrients to Prevent and Reverse Chronic Illness." There are no scientific studies that say it is possible to obtain all of our nutritional needs from the food we eat. There are over 20,000 studies that prove the value of the Mediterranean Diet, combined with nutritional supplements, for the prevention and reversal of most chronic diseases. Bens supplies us with twenty-two illnesses and includes the supplements recommended to treat and prevent those illnesses.

"Rewriting the Rules of Nutrition," by Ann Louise Gittleman, PhD, CNS. A Long-time weight loss, detox, and anti-aging expert Ann Louise has been changing the nutritional landscape for decades. True to form, with this excerpt from her new book Radical Metabolism, Ann Louise unveils groundbreaking science about why the latest diet trends do not work for everyone—especially if you have a "toxic metabolism."

Gene Bruno, MS, MHS, "Cod Liver Oil & Pro-resolving Mediators: The Inflammation & Beauty Connection." The primary reason Bruno is reporting on Cod Liver has to do with inflammation. Chronic inflammation can be more destructive than beneficial and is a major component in many human diseases. Higher intakes of red and processed meats, sweets, desserts, French fries, and refined grains are associated with experiencing more inflammation.

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, reports in "Night Sweats-Candida/Fungal Overgrowth" This is part three of a four-part series on night sweats. Night Sweats are very common in fibromyalgia, and even in the general population. In two recent articles we talked about the role of reproductive and adrenal hormone deficiencies. In this article Teitelbaum talks about another very common problem triggering night sweats—infections, and how to deal with them.

Gloria Gilbère, CDP, DAHom, PhD, a change of pace from the healthy nightshade free recipes Dr. G. presents "Jicama, Exotic And Exciting Nightshade Vegetable". Jicama spuds are part of the nightshade family, a group of vegetables that contain alkaloids, which have an impact on nerve-muscle function, joint function and digestive function—accelerating an existing inflammatory condition. Read on for preparing, storing and Jicama use.

Shawn Messonnier, DVM, this month focus is on "Chromium Use For Pets With Diabetes." Chromium is a trace mineral in the body and it plays a role in maintaining good health. Some researchers believe inadequate intake of chromium may be one of the causes for the rising rates of adult-onset diabetes.

Thanks to all the authors who make TotalHealth possible.

Best in health,

TWIP—The Wellness Imperative People

Click here to read the full September 2018 issue.

