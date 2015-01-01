NOW Foods provides a wide variety of quality natural products that are specifically formulated to help support and promote optimal health through good nutrition.
NOW is still family owned as it has been from the beginning. El Richard started the company in 1968 and the entire family has contributed to the success of NOW.
In 1968, NOW Foods was founded under the belief that good health was not a luxury available only to the wealthy. For the past forty years, we have made it our life's work to offer health food and nutritional supplements of the highest quality, at prices that are fair and affordable to all those who seek them.
Today, NOW Foods is one of the top-selling brands in health foods stores, an award-winning manufacturer, a respected advocate of the natural product industry, and a leader in the fields of nutritional science and methods development. And while we have grown considerably over the past four decades, one thing has never changed—our commitment to providing products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.
