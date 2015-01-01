Since its establishment, the Wakunaga group of companies has been playing a unique role in promoting public health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers around a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by truthful science and accompanied by helpful consumer information.

Self-medication now prevails worldwide as a major trend in health care, partly as a remedy for saving government medical costs. On the other hand, self-medication is also a counteraction to side effects sometimes caused by the treatments of “traditional” Western medicine. While modern medical technology is important and crucial to save lives from serious illnesses or injuries, it is essential to prevent diseases as much as possible. Under the current environment, where self-medication is promoted and “alternative” medicine is well accepted, medicinal herbs can be widely used to enhance the immune system and support the body’s natural self-healing power to maintain good health.

Both Wakunaga Pharmaceutical Company, the headquarters in Japan, and Wakunaga of America Company, the subsidiary in the United States, keenly recognize the social responsibility of companies engaged in manufacturing pharmaceuticals and nutritional and herbal supplements. This responsibility permeates every aspect of Wakunaga’s operations.

At Wakunaga, we are leaders in the field of scientific research. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stringent quality assurance result in products that are safe and effective — products that protect and serve our consumers. It is our continuing mission to promote good health throughout the world.

Kyolic® originated from time-tested organic farming techniques free from pesticides, herbicides and chemical fertilizers. Organic cultivation is essential to grow pure and natural garlic bulbs which are well balanced in nutrients. Harvested at full maturity, the garlic cloves are naturally aged to convert harsh and odoriferous compounds such as allicin, into mild, odorless and stable water-soluble sulfur containing compounds which offer the benefits of garlic.Kyolic is quality assured from soil to shelf. The whole production process of Kyolic is controlled by over 250 stringent quality checks to ensure its safety and efficacy, conforming to international GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) guidelines. Additionally, Wakunaga has earned the distinctive ISO 9002 certification, recognizing compliance to the international quality standard and demonstrating the company’s commitment to total quality assurance.

Moducare® has the only clinically proven plant sterolins to support immune system health.

Internationally-recognized research has shown that the patented blend of sterols and sterolins found in Moducare® may help to support a healthy and balanced immune system. Supporting immune health is key to the prevention of colds, flu and infections, as well as allergies and painful autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The phytosterols in Moducare® are plant nutrients naturally found in fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. They can activate immune cells that protect our body from outside invaders.