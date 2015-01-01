(Pantothenic acid, Calcium pantothenate)

Pantothenic acid, vitamin B5, is known as the anti-stress vitamin since it is involved in the production of adrenal hormones and antibodies produced by the body’s white blood cells. Like other vitamins, it assists in vitamin metabolism and helps in the conversation of fats, proteins, and carbohydrates into energy for the body.

It is an essential part of acetyl coenzyme A, also called coenzyme A (by acetylating acetic acid in the cell). Acetyl coenzyme A is involved in energy production for the cell via the production of ATP.

Vitamin B5 enhances stamina, and is involved in the production of neurotransmitters. It may help prevent and treat depression and anxiety and is useful for normal function of the intestinal tract.

Vitamin B5 deficiency causes fatigue, nausea, and headache in people.

There are no specific disease condition in pets for which vitamin B5 is indicated.

Sources
Vitamin B5 is obtained in the diet from beef, brewer’s yeast, eggs, vegetables, organ meats (especially liver and heart), rice and wheat bran, mushroom, saltwater fish, and whole wheat. The AAFCP recommends levels of 10 ppm for dogs and 5 ppm for cats.

Safety Issues
Vitamin B5 is considered a safe vitamin.

