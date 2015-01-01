No one is immune to stress, and it can affect both your mental and your physical health. When under stress the body is triggered to release stress hormones. Those hormones, in turn, lead to an increase in micronutrient requirements which, if not met, lower the resistance to stress and compromise cognitive function and mood. Carlson Nutra-Support Stress can help replenish important nutrients during times of stress.

Arlington Heights, IL ---August 2014--- Carlson Laboratories Introduces New Product: Nutra-Support® Stress. Carlson Nutra-Support Stress joins the elite group of Carlson special formulas known as Nutra-Support.

Carlson Nutra-Support Stress is comprised of several vitamins that work in synthesis to support nervous system and brain health. Each of the eight B vitamins in Nutra-Support Stress perform an intricate role in maintaining proper metabolic functioning, harvesting energy to support the body's chemical reactions, and are essential for well being. The added vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps fend off harmful free radicals.

"Finding healthy ways to cope with daily pressures is vital for good health. For this reason we formulated Nutra-Support Stress, which includes just about everyone at some point," Carilyn Anderson, President of Carlson Laboratories commented.

Carlson Laboratories has been supplying high quality vitamins and nutritional supplements for nearly 50 years. Our Norwegian fish oils are renowned for their purity, freshness and great taste. Call us today for more information @ 1-888-234-5656, or visit your local natural foods store.

