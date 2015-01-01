Arlington Heights, IL ---June 2014--- Carlson Laboratories Wins Vitamin Retailer Vity Award for 2014 . Carlson Super Daily D3 has been recognized as a winner of a 2014 Vitamin Retailer Vity Award within the Vitamin and Mineral Supplement category. The winners in each category were chosen via results from a survey. Vitamin Retailer Vity Awards make it easier for natural living retailers to make informed decisions among the many vitamin and mineral supplement products on the market. The award winners will be featured in the June 2014 issue of Vitamin Retailer magazine.

Vitamin D is necessary for good health. Although the body is able to synthesize vitamin D3 through sun exposure, it often cannot produce adequate amounts on a daily basis. Carlson Super Daily D3 makes taking vitamin D easy by providing a full 1,000 IU dose of vitamin D3. Not only does vitamin D promote calcium absorption, which supports healthy bones and teeth, research has revealed even more benefits including supporting: a healthy immune system, a healthy mood, and promoting muscle strength.

"Being recognized by Vitamin Retailer is an honor. It is so exciting when such an exceptional product makes an impact in the natural health industry," said Carilyn Anderson, President of Carlson Laboratories. "Each bottle of Super Daily D3 contains a whole year's supply of vitamin D, with a full dose conveniently contained in a single drop. It is available in 400 IU doses for babies and kids in addition to 1,000, 2,000, and 4,000 IU strengths for adults."

Carlson Laboratories has been supplying high quality vitamins and nutritional supplements for nearly 50 years.