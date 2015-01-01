Arlington Heights, IL ---April 2013--- ConsumerLab.com's Survey Rates Carlson Laboratories as #1 Fish Oil Brand! In a ConsumerLab.com 2013 Survey of Vitamin and Supplement Users, Carlson Laboratories was ranked as the top rated fish oil brand based on consumer satisfaction. These results were based on responses from over 10,000 ConsumerLab.com e-Newsletter subscribers collected in November and December of 2012. ConsumerLab.com is a leading provider of consumer information and independent evaluations of products that affect health and nutrition.

Carlson has been specializing in the finest Norwegian fish oils for more than 30 years. The family owned and operated company takes great pride in maintaining high quality standards not only with its fish oils, but with all of its products. Carlson Laboratories President Carilyn Anderson states, "We are extremely pleased to win this prestigious award. At Carlson, we have always been devoted to helping people live healthier lives, and receiving recognition for our hard work is a real honor."

About Carlson Laboratories Carlson Laboratories has been supplying high quality vitamins and nutritional supplements for over 45 years. Our Norwegian fish oils are renowned for their purity, freshness and great taste. Call us today for more information @ 1-888-234-5656, or visit your local natural foods store. J.R. Carlson Laboratories, Inc., 600 W. University Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. http://www.carlsonlabs.com

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.