May, 2013 Presto, PA Euromed is pleased to announce they have earned the stature of being a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility as registered by NSF International … and in record time. This assures all of Euromed's customers, natural health supplement manufacturers and cosmetic companies, that each and every botanical extract they get from Euromed is safe, efficacious, and produced to the highest quality standards. And, showing their commitment to excellence even further, Euromed was also awarded "Green" 14001 Certification from ISO, the International Standardization Organization. This award demonstrates Euromed's dedication to establishing and maintaining sustainable and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

The powerful combination of these major Global Certifications make Euromed the "go-to" facility when looking for the highest quality botanical extracts. The NSF and ISO marks offer proof positive to any health supplement company that Euromed is reliable, dependable and offers assurance, safety, and confidence. This is more important than ever before, not only from consumers who demand quality and safety, but also from the increasing scrutiny from the FDA.

Reliability & Regulatory Compliance: More Important Than Ever

The FDA has been busy! And it appears as though they plan to continue their vigilance throughout 2013. They've been in full force to enforce the regulation 21 CFR 111, going after the dietary supplement companies, big time, conducting more than 370 inspections. A whopping 70% of these random inspections did not get good report cards, resulting in FDA Form 483 observations, and the escalations to warning letters, and then to some with even more severe measures. The FDA expressed their concern that too many manufacturers are not following "the basic tenets of cGMPs; and …as regards manufacturing in general, those tenets are not being adhered to, or in many instances are completely absent."

This potentially harmful marketing situation that exists for almost ALL manufacturers in the natural health industry can be completely and successfully avoided, and as soon as TODAY … with the right manufacturing facility. This is where Euromed comes in.

"We help companies in the natural health industry to keep the integrity of their company … and their cutting edge formulations … out of the FDA "Searchlight," and, if desired, placed in the "Spotlight," to be held up as a shining example of excellence and regulatory compliance," stated Joe Veilleux, CEO of Euromed USA and a Registered Pharmacist.

SETTING THE HIGHEST STANDARDS

GMP registration verifies that Euromed has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls ALL in place for producing dietary supplement products. The NSF GMPs were developed in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) 21 CFR Part 111 Regulation on dietary supplement manufacturing, packaging, and distribution. Utilizing GMP guidelines assists companies in developing and maintaining proper controls in their manufacturing process so that products are processed, manufactured and labeled in a consistent manner, and meet quality standards.

THINK GREEN … ISO 14001 Certification means a better product, a better environment & a better bottom line Euromed took five years to implement these key changes by re-engineering their facility to meet the ISO criteria. These initiatives included major recycling of biomass … most notably the company's flagship extract, milk thistle, whereby the post-extraction residue is used for animal feed due to its high nutrient content. The company actually gives this away! Other measures taken include having all wood pallets become compost, and cleaner air & water, and recycling printer toners, and much more.

"We're excited about this certification because it verifies that we're one of the world's leaders in environmentally friendly production," Veilleux says. "That's very important to us -- we rely on plants, the Earth's natural, renewable resources, not only for our business but for our personal health."

ABOUT EUROMED

Euromed supplies standardized botanical and herbal extracts and natural active substances for use in the pharmaceutical, health food, and cosmetics industries. By extracting the necessary chemicals, the company can guarantee its products meet the precise chemical specifications necessary. Euromed was founded 40 years ago. Its parent company is the 100-year-old Rottapharm-Madaus corporation based in Italy. The US facility is in Presto, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.euromedusa.com or call 412-279-8808.

