LOS ANGELES, Calif. (October 1, 2016) - Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE) has long been known to offer a bevy of cardiovascular benefits. Now 13 new studies published in The Journal of Nutrition provide credible proof of AGE's capacity for preventing the progression of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The studies, which appeared in the February 2016 issue of the journal, give evidence of AGE's ability to lower blood pressure, regulate cholesterol levels, slow the progression of arterial calcification in people with coronary artery disease, reduce non-calcified plaque buildup in arteries, and inhibit platelet aggregation. What's more, AGE was also found to stimulate a healthy immune response.

The studies were conducted by researchers at universities and governmental agencies throughout the world. Matthew Budoff MD, Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine and the Director of Cardiac CT in the Division of Cardiology, teamed up with other cardiologists at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center on one study review that lead them to conclude that AGE supplementation had a strong potential to lower multiple cardiovascular risk factors. They also conducted a double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study involving 55 patients with metabolic syndrome. Budoff's group found that AGE slowed the progression of total plaque by 80 percent, reduced the accumulation of soft plaque, and demonstrated a regression of non-calcified (technically known as low-attenuation) plaque, which is the most vulnerable component of atherosclerosis.

"This study is another demonstration of the benefits of this supplement in reducing the accumulation of soft plaque and preventing the formation of new plaque in the arteries, which can cause heart disease," says Dr. Budoff. "We have completed four randomized studies, and they have led us to conclude that Aged Garlic Extract can help slow the progression of atherosclerosis and reverse the early stages of heart disease."

The other studies also found marked improvement in cardiovascular risk factors. Published reports by Dr. Patricio Lopez-Jaramillo show that the administration of AGE garlic extract, and a single food intervention with pistachios, can increase adiponectin concentrations in individuals with metabolic syndrome, also preventing the progression of CVD.

Adding even more evidence to the growing body of data showing that AGE reduces common risk factors, an updated meta-analysis and research review by Dr. Karin Ried of the National Institute of Integrative Medicine in Melbourne Australia, suggests that AGE supplementation has the potential to lower blood pressure in hypertensive patients.

Upon analyzing the AGE-treated platelets from 14 participants, British researchers from Liverpool John Moores University concluded that supplementation inhibits platelet aggregation by preventing chemical changes to the endothelium. When platelets clump together, they can form blood clots that can play a role in a future heart attack. However, this study found that AGE effectively reduces the risk of platelet aggregation and the associated threat.

Along with more than 750 published scientific papers on Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract, these clinical results, published in The Journal of Nutrition, adds to the growing body of research demonstrating that AGE can play a key role in slowing the progression of atherosclerosis-a gradual narrowing and hardening of the arteries that is implicated in heart attack and stroke. This research also confirms that AGE lowers other risk factors such as elevated blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

"These clinical studies are very important because Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract has repeatedly shown reproducible benefits for improved cardiovascular health, even in at-risk populations," says Masaki Matsushita, Director of Research and Development at Wakunaga of America, the maker of Kyolic AGE. "These clinical studies are useful, not only in preventing cardiovascular disease in those with metabolic syndrome, but also in healthy individuals with high cholesterol and other risk factors for the buildup of potentially dangerous arterial plaque."

About Wakunaga of America: Since its establishment in 1972, the Wakunaga group of companies has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs.

