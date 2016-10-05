Vancouver, CANADA, October 5, 2016 - New biomedical research released today jointly by The Rhema Group and Biologic Pharmamedical, has shown that a trace component of the standard curcumin extract, bisdemethoxycurcumin (BDMC), is proven to be up to 7X more potent on a key anti-inflammatory target than the curcumin extract itself. This discovery is significant because it means curcumin pharmacology can now be more precisely targeted for therapeutic results.

This patent-pending research discovery was made by The Rhema Group's Chief Science Officer, Franco Cavaleri, BSc, PhDc, who is also the principal research scientist at Biologic Pharmamedical. Cavaleri is currently completing a doctoral degree in Experimental Medicine at UBC's Faculty of Medicine, Center for Brain Health. Cavaleri's research has proven for the first time how the modified curcumin extract targets and neutralizes a key protein central in the regulation of inflammation, while significantly enhancing the efficacy of the anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin.

"Inflammation is central to every disease pathology at one level or another. This new pointed pharmacological research on curcumin reveals that although BDMC exists in extremely low concentrations in standardized curcumin extracts -between 0.5 to 1.5 per cent - it can play a key role in therapy if it is raised to 30 per cent. This enhancement fortifies the mechanism by which curcumin can inhibit nuclear, MSK1, a facilitative kinase protein central to the inflammatory process," says Cavaleri. MSK1 has been recently shown to be dysregulated in diseases like drug resistant cancers and chronic or drug resistant autoimmune disease.

This new understanding reveals how curcumin pharmacology can be designed to be more selective in targeting specific genomic activity. Elevated levels of BDMC to 30 per cent is showing dramatic results in the enhancing the efficacy of curcumin's anti-inflammatory properties.

About The Rhema Group:

With offices in the US and Canada, Rhema formulates, flavours and manufactures for the world's top nutraceutical brands. The company has developed a model for Rapid Formulation and Flavouring, reducing nutraceutical development time and allowing clients to develop and manufacture award-winning products. For more information, visit rhemamade.com.

About Biologic Pharmamedical Research:

Vancouver-based, Biologic Pharmamedical researches and develops nutrient and nutraceutical based technologies or analogues of natural compounds using pharmaceutical or medical research models to help define how they interact and modulate cell signalling and behaviour. The genomic influences and proteomic changes induced by these botanical extracts and their molecular constituents are identified and mapped, and then related to disease pathology. For more information, visit biologic-med.com.

