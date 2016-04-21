FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS CONTACT: Linda Roxanne Bryer

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,

Tel: 831-588-8767

Published April, 2016 in Research and Reports in Urology, Euromed's Prosterol® is proven to be as bioactive as finasteride, a standard prescription drug for prostate health

Presto, PA May, 2016

This published study delivers really good health news for all those who take the popular herbal supplement, Saw Palmetto. With the current increase in scrutiny from consumers, the media, and those in the natural health industry, now - more than ever before - it is critical for consumers and manufacturers alike to use only extracts that have been scientifically proven to work via scientific research and published studies.

Euromed's branded CO2 supercritical saw palmetto extract, sold under the registered name of Prosterol®, has been the subject of an important recent study. The study, which was just published on April 21st, 2016 by DovePress, Research and Reports in Urology, is a mechanism of action study of Prosterol® versus an original prescription drug standard for treating enlarged prostate in men: a drug called finasteride.

The study is entitled "Determination of the potency of a novel saw palmetto supercritical CO2 extract (SPSE) for 5α-reductase isoform II inhibition using a cell-free in vitro test system." In this study, Euromed's extract, Prosterol®, was found to work in the same way and just as well as finasteride,1 and just as well as another well known saw palmetto extract that is made with the harsh solvent, hexane.2,3,4,5

This offers numerous benefits: No Doctor's prescription is necessary to obtain a proven bioactive prostate health dietary supplement; it spares the expense of the medical practitioner's fees; it spares the high costs of prescription drugs; and, most importantly for health, it eliminates exposure to drug-related side effects.

The link to see the entire study is: http://www.dovepress.com/articles.php?article_id=26565

Prosterol®: Part of The New Euromed PhytoProof® Line of Standardized Extract Ingredients

Euromed has created a proprietary PhytoProof® process -- with its unique seal - which is a comprehensive course of action that includes extensive documented testing, with more than 20 laboratory tests for EACH batch, providing proof that each botanical extract is made correctly and in conformance with all the US FDA GMP requirements for identity, purity and potency. Manufacturers who include Euromed's ingredients, and consumers who ingest them, are assured that they are getting the correct species, with NO adulteration and NO contamination by heavy metals, pesticides, aflatoxins, or other microbes - AND with the correct plant chemistry that assures the product will work safely and effectively.

Joe Veilleux, General Manager of Euromed USA, states "It is our goal for everyone to know that they can BE SURE WITH EUROMED."

ABOUT EUROMED

Euromed supplies standardized botanical and herbal extracts and natural active substances for use in the dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. By extracting the necessary chemicals, the company can guarantee that each batch of its extracts meets the same profile documented in clinical studies to be safe and effective. Euromed was founded 40 years ago; the company was recently acquired by The Riverside Company, with its US offices located in Presto, Pennsylvania. For additional information about Euromed's extracts, call 877-696-3960 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and visit www.EuromedPhytoProof.com