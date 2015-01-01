In 2014, the 3rd Annual SupplySide CPG Editor's Choice Awards will recognize innovative finished product launches from CPG companies in a variety of categories, including women’s health. Finalists will be showcased through the SupplySide Health & Nutrition Network brands, and winners announced at SupplySide West in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2014. Winners are selected by the SupplySide editors based on market innovation, consumer need, scientific substantiation and the "cool" factor.

WAUSAU, WI, (September 15, 2014) – Probium – THE PREMIUM PROBIOTIC COMPANY™, is a probiotic company which manufactures branded and private label probiotic products and markets them worldwide. It’s innovative Pro-Cran Blend 6B for Women has been selected as one of the top-five finalists for the 3rd annual SupplySide CPG Editor’s Choice Awards.

Launched in March 2014, Probium’s® Pro-Cran Blend 6B offers broad spectrum probiotics, synergistic Sunfiber® and fructooligosaccharides (FOS), delivered in delayed-release vegetarian capsules. The blend combines Lactobacillus acidophilus La14, Bifidobacterium lactis Bl-04, Bifidobacterium bifidum Bb-06 and Bifidobacterium longum Bl-05, at a potency exceeding 6 billion CFU per serving for high-quality digestive health benefits with no artificial flavors and preservatives. This non-dairy and non-GMO supplement also contains D-Mannose and Crantiva™ Cranberry Juice Powder for optimal women’s health.

Probium®, LLC’s mission is to provide customers all over the world probiotic products that help support a long and healthy life. This innovative company continuously improves its products to meet market demand and strives to make the best probiotic products in the market in terms of effectiveness, quality, and stability. Probium® products are all natural and meet the highest quality standards.

Probium® sources all of its probiotic strains and other ingredients from top quality cGMP complied suppliers. Manufacturing of Probium® Premium Probiotics is done by Dietary Pros, Inc., the parent company of Probium®, LLC. The manufacturing is done in a state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility located in Wausau, Wisconsin. This relationship between Probium®, LLC and Dietary Pros, Inc. allows Probium®, LLC to offer custom manufacturing and private labeling services in addition to providing the Probium®, LLC brand.

For more information about Probium® LLC and its products visit www.probium.com

Probium® LLC

7111 Stewart Avenue

Wausau, WI 54401

Toll free: 1.844.probium

Office: 715.849.3801

Fax: 715.849.9030

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

