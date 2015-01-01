ASAP OTC should be the first thing you stock your first aid kit with.

As a cyclist one thing you need to keep handy is a first aid cream for road rash, a polite way of saying, oh wow I just lost a lot skin on that crash...

My first encounter with an ASAP application was on my return from a month long trip. I couldn't wait to get out on the bike path for a ride out to Coronado and back. About 15 minutes into my ride I wasn't paying attention and hit the side of the trail, lost control, and went down hard on my left side. I lost a lot of skin but the scariest part was the silver dollar sized hole on my elbow that exposed the bone. Sorry to be so graphic but it is what it is. I had a serious accident in Mexico City a few years ago where my right side was devastated including a broken clavicle. So I've seen this show before. A couple of passerbys helped me with my bike and drove me home. The first thing I did was clean the wounds and start applying ASAP. The first thing I noticed was how incredibly soothing it felt. No stinging. I changed my dressing every day. I was really worried about the hole in my elbow though. Over time my wounds healed. Here's the next amazing thing about ASAP. You can easily see on my right arm where I had the accident in Mexico. You would never know I had a similar accident on my left side unless I pointed out the tiny remaining scar.

I subsequently gave ASAP to my neighbor when her infant son fell on his face in the kitchen and split his forehead open. She cleaned and treated the wound with ASAP and you would never know he had hurt himself as it healed so perfectly.

I can't recommend this product enough.

If that's not enough for you then consider this...

ASAP OTC™ has been evaluated in standard tests that show it can reduce the levels of common microorganisms including:

Staphylococcus aureus

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Escherichia coli

MRSA and VRE

as well as fungi such as Candida albicans and Aspergillus niger

What's in your first aid kit?