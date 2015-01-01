It’s no surprise that almost half of all supplement users taking fish oil are tired of fishy aftertaste. Now there is an even BETTER Omega-3 source that addresses those concerns. Amazingly, Chia seeds may contain MORE ALA Omega-3 than any other source on the planet—surpassing fish oil! CHIA OMEGA® is the pioneering product line that stands out by combining Chia Seed Oil with synergistic ingredients for specific health goals. Providing support for cardiovascular health and healthy cognition PLUS additional benefits, CHIA OMEGA® is the plant-based alternative people are searching for!*

No more fishy "burpback" 100% Vegan Eco friendly & sustainable Made in the U.S.A More Omega-3 than fish or flax oil!

CHIA OMEGA + D3 is one of the first products to combine cold-pressed Chia seed oil with highly bioavailable D3. Known to support both bone health and balanced mood, D3 is a synergistic addition to our Omega-3s, which also support joint comfort and mental cognition.*

Promote healthy absorption of dietary calcium*

Support a healthy immune system*

Maintain balanced mood*

Vegetarian product

Dallas-based Essential Formulas Incorporated (EFI) was established in 2000 as the sole U.S. distributor of world-renowned microbiologist Dr. Iichiroh Ohhira's award-winning probiotic dietary supplements and skin care products. A family-owned and operated business, EFI was founded on the philosophy of providing high-quality preventative, supportive and comprehensive pro-health products for the entire family. Pledging to provide premium all natural supplements and exceptional customer care, EFI continually strives to lead the industry in customer and retailer education in the use and efficacy of their innovative products, which include Dr. Ohhira's Probiotic, Dr. Ohhira's Propolis PLUS, Dr. Ohhira's Essential Living Oils (Vegan Certified), Dr. Ohhira's Probiotic Kampuku Beauty Bar and Magoroku Skin Lotion and the newly introduced CHIA OMEGA line of Omega-3 formulations. Both Dr. Ohhira's Probiotic formulations OMEGA CHIA dietary supplements are available at Peach Tree Natural Foods, Willner's Chemist, Apple Health Foods, Lassen's Natural Market, My Natural Market, and other fine health food stores across the country. For more information, visit: www.essentialformulas.com, or call 972.255.3918.