For digestion, energy and detoxification.

The nation’s top-selling organic bottled tea company, has a innovative line of organic refreshment—Honest Kombucha, a fermented tea beverage with active cultures of bacteria, yeasts and sugar that feed on the caffeine and tannins from the tea. The naturally effervescent drink is believed to aid in digestion, detoxify and energize.

It comes in five invigorating varieties: Berry Hibiscus, Lemon Ginger, Peach Mango, Maqui Berry Grapefruit and Apple Jasmine.

Mission Statement

Honest Tea seeks to create and promote great-tasting, truly healthy, organic beverages. We strive to grow our business with the same honesty and integrity we use to craft our products, with sustainability great taste for all.

For more information visit honesttea.com.