Why we like MagSRT:

Clinically shown to:

Increase Serum Magnesium (+22%)

Increase RBC Magnesium (+30%)

Reduce Magnesium Deficiency Symptoms (-63%)

Well-tolerated at high dosages (91%)

Active Ingredients: Magnesium (as dimagnesium malate), Vitamin C (as ascorbyl palmitate), Vitamin B6 (as pyridoxal-5-phosphate), Folate (as Quatrefolic® 5MTHF), Vitamin B12 (as Methylcobalamin), Malic Acid (as dimagnesium malate).

The malate form of magnesium is 85% absorbable.

No artificial colors or dyes

No yeast

No preservatives

No carnauba wax

Vegan safe

No Gluten

No Soy

The "SRT" in Jigsaw MagSRT™ stands for Sustained Release Technology, often referred to as "time-release", and it's the major difference that gives this product its superior effectiveness.

Instead of the magnesium being dumped into your system all at once, SRT slows down the release of magnesium so it's spread out over 8 hours, which allows your body to absorb the maximum it needs to start feeling your best... avoiding the dreaded digestive discomfort that high doses of most magnesium supplements can cause.*

Why Do We Need To Supplement With Magnesium?

The World Health Organization produced a global report on intake levels of magnesium. It found in the US less than 60% of men and women meet adequate levels of magnesium intake. Large corporate farms have depleted the soil of the rich minerals, added toxic pesticides and herbicides, and GMO crops. Drinking filtered water also reduces your magnesium intake.

Anxiety

Calcium deficiency

Confusion

Difficulty swallowing

Dizziness

Fatigue

High blood pressure

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Poor heart health

Poor memory

Respiratory issues

Tremors

Type II diabetes

Weakness

If you would like to get your magnesium supplement from food:

Almonds

Black beans

Cashews

Okra

Pumpkin seeds

Sesame seeds

Soybeans

Spinach

Squash

Sunflower seeds

The worst forms of magnesium

Magnesium oxide—Magnesium oxide is the most common form of magnesium sold in pharmacies. It's non-chelated and possesses a poor absorption rate.

Magnesium sulfate—Magnesium sulfate, also called Epsom salt, is a fantastic constipation aid but an unsafe source of dietary magnesium, since overdosing on it is easy.

Magnesium glutamate and aspartate—Avoid these two forms of magnesium completely. Glutamic acid and aspartic acid are components of the dangerous artificial sweetener aspartame, and both of them become neurotoxic when unbound to other amino acids.

Drugs That Deplete Magnesium (so far)

Suzie Cohen, RPh, author of Drug Muggers has compiled a detailed list of drugs that deplete your magnesium levels even farther. If you are on any kind of medication this is a must read article. Here's the link to the excerpt from her book on the MagSRT manufacturer's website:

14 Drugs That Deplete Magnesium by Suzie Cohen

