Cardiovascular Protection, Antiaging and Inflammation Response
Scientific studies have shown that Resveratrol helps support healthy cardiovascular function. Research has also indicated that, when combined with other polyphenols, Resveratrol is known for its antiaging properties, in addition to the role it plays in supporting a healthy inflammatory response. NOW® Mega Resveratrol contains a diverse blend of potent polyphenols, including 100% all natural trans-resveratrol and proanthocyanins (OPC’s from grape seed), plus catechins (green tea extract) for powerful cardiovascular protection.
- 200 mg
- with Red Wine Extract
- A Dietary Supplement
- Vegetarian Formula
