Oreganol P-73 oregano oil is available on Amazon.com

As someone who travels a lot the first thing I now pack in my travel bag is Oreganol P-73. Let me explain why.

The health benefits of oregano essential oil can be attributed to its properties as an antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, digestive, emmenagogue, and an anti-allergenic substance.

I recall the first time I traveled to Mexico on vacation. I was with a group of people in Puerto Vallarta. We were out on the town and stopped for tacos one afternoon. That night everybody was sick. As soon as I felt my stomach churning I immediately took about 10 drops of oregano oil. Same thing the next morning and afternoon. While my friends became quite ill and spent the next few days within darting distance of a toilet I was perfectly fine. I offered the oil to everyone but none of them would take it because they didn't like the strong taste. Lead a horse to water....Over the years, and several trips to Mexico and other countries, I always brought my oregano oil and took a daily dose. I have never been sick as a result. On another trip to Mexico we were visiting friends. They had a beautiful St. Bernard and a little really yappy, shrill, small dog that wouldn't stop barking. It actually incited the St. Bernard to bite me. I pulled my arm away but not before it ripped a small tear in my bicep. I washed it immediately and we headed home. Back at the house I could see my arm was already quite inflamed as infection was setting in. I applied a generous dose of oregano oil to the would and bandaged it up. My wife was insisting I go to the hospital but I felt otherwise. I told her if there was any sign of infection in the morning I would head to the hospital. Next day...clean as a whistle. Nice and white and healing. Oregano oil saved the day. Over the years I searched for the best Oil of Oregano. I am happy to say after my research I cannot recommend North American Herb and Spice enough. Have Oreganol P-73, will travel.

Best Oregano Oil Product

North American Herb & Spice was the first company to introduce edible oil of oregano to the North American market. They are the oregano experts! This is the result of extensive research and the personal experiences of the company’s founders. To be edible, this essential oil must be made only from wild, mountain-grown Mediterranean oregano, free of all chemicals and pesticides. It also must be emulsified in carrier oil such as extra virgin olive oil, which we use in our oil of oregano. The only oregano they use is the real, 100%-wild Mediterranean oregano, guaranteed to be handpicked in pristine and untarnished remote mountains. A conservation program was implemented to limit excessive picking, which preserves and protects the plants and land. Their oil is produced by old-fashioned steam distillation, using deep spring water also known for its high mineral content. No chemicals or solvents are used in the extraction process.

Beware of cheaper grades of oregano oil; the name oregano describes over 60 different types of plants, often having no other similarities with true oregano except taste (like Thymus Capitus from Spain or Mexican Sage). It is the chemical profile that is critical. Oreganol has the ideal profile, which is P73. Oreganol P73 is a specific blend of several high-grade medicinal wild oreganos. This P73 oregano has a high percentage of calcium, magnesium, and zinc, which are absorbed from the mineral-rich soil that it grows in. Polyphenol content is a reliable indicator of high-quality oregano oil, car vacrol being the most publicized. But car vacrol is not the only indicator of high-quality oregano, since the plant produces over 50 known-to-date substances which may work synergistically.

A low thymol content plays an enormous role in high-quality oregano oil and is often ignored as a factor. Often high car vacrol levels are accompanied by higher thymol levels. To provide our customers with the high-est quality oregano oil available, NAHS has blended several species of oregano, creating a delicate, synergistic balance of over 50 phytochemicals. While most, if not all, of their competitors will distract potential customers with claims of “High Car vacrol,” NAHS meticulously takes into account thymol content, as well as other factors, to ensure their customers receive the purest, highest quality oregano oil available.

Unless the maker can certify in writing that the oregano herb or oil is derived from pure, wild, edible oregano, avoid consuming it. To ensure that you have the best quality oregano oil, be sure to look for P73 on the label.

Oreganol P73 comes in oil and gelcap form, as well as in regular and super strength, which is three times stronger than the regular.

Oil: Take two or more drops under the tongue or in juice/water once daily. Also may be used topically.

Take two or more drops under the tongue or in juice/water once daily. Also may be used topically. Gelcaps: Take one or more gelcaps as needed with or without meals.

Oreganol P-73 is available on Amazon.com