As a cyclist one thing you need to keep handy is a first aid cream for road rash, a polite way of saying, oh wow I just lost a lot skin on that crash...

My first encounter with a Silver Biotics Gel application was on my return from a month long trip. I couldn't wait to get out on the bike path for a ride out to Coronado and back. About 15 minutes into my ride I wasn't paying attention and hit the side of the trail, lost control, and went down hard on my left side. I lost a lot of skin but the scariest part was the silver dollar sized hole on my elbow that exposed the bone. Sorry to be so graphic but it is what it is. I had a serious accident in Mexico City a few years ago where my right side was devastated including a broken clavicle. So I've seen this show before. A couple of passers-by helped me with my bike and drove me home. I did was cleaned the wounds and start applying the Gel. The first thing I noticed was how incredibly soothing it felt. No stinging. I changed my dressing every day. I was really worried about the hole in my elbow though. Over time my wounds healed and my elbow was left with a very, very small scar. Had I not use the gel I am sure I would have had a big ugly scar on my elbow.

I can't recommend this product enough.

Indications For Use

For Topical Management of:

Minor Cuts

Lacerations

Abrasions

1st and 2nd Degree Burns

Skin Irritations

Silver Biotics Armor Gel™ has been evaluated in standard tests that show it can reduce the levels of common microorganisms including:

Staphylococcus aureus

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Escherichia coli

MRSA and VRE

as well as fungi such as Candida albicans and Aspergillus niger

Our favorite women's health author Dr. Sherrill Sellman has a lot to say about the tremendous benefits of Silver Biotics Silver Gel and the silver line of products.

Here's an interview with Dr. Sellman on women's health and the benefits of Silver Biotics Silver Gel Protect, Heal, and Restore Vaginal Health

