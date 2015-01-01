SilverBiotics Oral Care, Tooth Gel, Glacial Mint, 4oz

Tooth Gel Is Hands Down The Best Toothpaste We've Reviewed

This is an amazing tooth gel (toothpaste). The staff at TotalHealth magazine definitely favor this product. We like the two-step process. Brush your teeth like normal and rinse. Then load up the toothbrush again and brush again but this time just spit out the excess and DO NOT rinse again. The antibacterial and antimicrobial action of the Silver Biotics Tooth Gel will keep your mouth amazingly clean. When you wake up in the morning you will often forget to brush first thing because your mouth feels so clean.

The Importance of Killing Bad Bacteria in the Mouth

Esophageal cancer starts in the cells of the esophagus, the tube of muscular tissue that moves food from the mouth to the stomach via the gullet.

In a study published in Cancer Research1 researchers found bacteria may play a role in esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). They found the periodontal pathogen Tannerella forsythia to be associated with higher risk of EAC. Furthermore, they found that depletion of the commensal genus Neisseria and the species Streptococcus pneumoniae was associated with lower EAC risk. the abundance of the periodontal pathogen Porphyromonas gingivalis trended with higher risk of ESCC. Overall, their findings have potential implications for the early detection and prevention of EAC and ESCC.

The human oral cavity contains a number of different habitats, including the teeth, gingival sulcus, tongue, cheeks, hard and soft palates, and tonsils, which are colonized by bacteria. The oral microbiome is comprised of over 600 prevalent taxa at the species level, with distinct subsets predominating at different habitats.2

Maintaining a Healthy Oral Microbiome

Start using the best antimicrobial and antibacterial tooth gel on the market today!

Squeaky clean – that's what your teeth will feel like after using Silver Biotics Tooth Gel. That refreshing feeling doesn't leave as soon as you eat or drink something after brushing, but stays for hours.

With all the benefits of Silver Biotics Silver Technology built right into the gel, you'll feel the difference.

Natural glacial blue color with a refreshing mint flavor is exactly what you’ll get with Silver Sol Tooth Gel.

Unlike other common tooth gels or toothpastes, they've gotten rid of all the bad and kept only the good.

Xylitol is a naturally occurring substance found in most plant material, including many fruits and vegetables. It is extracted from birch wood.

MONEY BACK Guarantee. If you're not happy with the product ABL will give you a 100% refund.

SilverBiotics Oral Care, Tooth Gel, Glacial Mint, 4oz is available on Amazon.com

References: