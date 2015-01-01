Completely unrefined, virgin coconut oil.

Tropics Best Organic Virgin Coconut Oil is a completely unrefined, virgin coconut oil. Tropics Best Coconut Oil is produced in Colima, Mexico using organic coconuts. We only use the highest quality coconuts in our coconut oil, all coconuts are hand picked by our coconut harvesting experts. Our organic coconut oil comes directly from pure organic coconut milk which is ground and pressed from white organic coconut meat. Tropics Best Virgin Coconut Oil is certified organic according to strict USDA standards. Our Coconut Oil is great for all kinds of recipes and is known to improve healthy living. Don't buy just any coconut oil, make sure you get pure Organic Coconut Oil for your healthy lifestyle. Try Tropics Best Coconut Oil today and taste the difference!

Tropic Best's certified organic virgin coconut oil is available in 16oz and 32oz bottles. Our coconut oil is produced from freshly pressed coconut milk which is centrifuge processed to separate the oil from water and solids. This method prevents fermentation and does not use high heat.

Our coconut oil is:

Certified organic and non-GMO

Made from fresh coconuts from our farms( not dried copra)

Cold-pressed

Unrefined

Chemical-free

Unbleached

Undeodorized

Unhydrogenated

No Solvents

Tastes and smells like fresh cut coconut

