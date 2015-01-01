Cholesterol and Heart Disease
John Barson talks with Dr. Jonny Bowden about his new book The Great Cholesterol Myth-Why Lowering Your Cholesterol Won't Prevent Heart Disease--and the Statin-Free Plan That Will! Dr. Sinatra and Dr. Jonny Bowden prove CHOLESTROL HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH HEART DISEASE and that the medical community has been wrong all along.If you are on Statin Drugs you owe it to yourself to listen to this interview.
Facts:
- Cholesterol is harmless and is only a minor player in heart disease.
- Cholesterol levels are a poor predictor of heart attacks.
- Half the people with normal cholesterol have heart disease while half the people with elevated cholesterol have perfectly healthy hearts.
- The true cause of heart disease is inflammation.
- The number one dietary contributor to heart disease is sugar, which is a far greater danger to your heart than fat.
- New studies suggest that statin drugs may be associated with a higher risk for cancer and diabetes.
{mp3}/Jonny_Bowden_The_Great_Cholesterol_Myth{/mp3}