We all know that heart disease is the #1 killer in North America. It claims the lives of hundreds of thousands of people annually. Doctors are working to fight this deadly disease but recent research has created concerns about how we've been treating it. We now know that the emphasis on lowering cholesterol is all wrong, and has been the entire time!

Facts:

Cholesterol is harmless and is only a minor player in heart disease.

Cholesterol levels are a poor predictor of heart attacks.

Half the people with normal cholesterol have heart disease while half the people with elevated cholesterol have perfectly healthy hearts.

The true cause of heart disease is inflammation.

The number one dietary contributor to heart disease is sugar, which is a far greater danger to your heart than fat.

New studies suggest that statin drugs may be associated with a higher risk for cancer and diabetes.

This book reveals these hard and proven facts about heart disease as well as many more which will cause people everywhere to stand back and take a closer look at our own habits and the steps we take to protect our hearts. Readers will learn that low cholesterol has been linked to depression, aggression, cerebral hemorrhages, and loss of sex drive.

And that the standard prescriptions for lowering our cholesterol and fighting heart disease such as side-effect-causing statin drugs, actually obscure the real causes of heart disease. Even doctors at leading institutions have been misled for years based on creative reporting of research results from pharmaceutical companies intent on supporting the $31-billion-a-year cholesterol-lowering drug industry.

THE GREAT CHOLESTEROL MYTH

Why Lowering Your Cholesterol Won't Prevent Heart

Disease--and the Statin-Free Plan That Will

by Jonny Bowden and Stephen Sinatra

Fair Winds Press

November 2012

$19.99 US / $21.99 Can

Paperback, Also available as Ebook

ISBN: 978-1-59233-521-3