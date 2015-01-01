Well-documented and replete with foot-notes and citations, What the Drug Companies Won’t Tell You is chock-full of shocking and eye-opening facts about drug company practices. (For example: Did you know they spend twice as much money on marketing as on research and development? And they exert significant control of the FDA and the drug approval process?) Dr. Murray gives specific examples of drugs that offer no real benefits for medical conditions or could actually cause more harm than good.

What the Drug Companies Won’t Tell You is much more than an exposé—it provides time-tested alternative approaches for readers who are looking for an escape from their current medications. According to Dr. Murray, if the focus in medicine was on promoting health and wellness—if this became the dominant medical model—not only would health care costs be drastically reduced, but also the health of Americans would improve dramatically.

By weaving fascinating statistics and studies with sidebars and anecdotes about his own patients, Dr. Murray offers concrete evidence for why we should not be led blindly into using drugs or undergoing surgery without first asking some important questions. He also provides concise tips and practices that will help improve our health and well-being.