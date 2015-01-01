Yoga Therapy & Integrative Medicine: Where Ancient Science Meets Modern Medicine

First-of-its-kind guide unites worlds of Yoga and modern medicine to relieve, improve health challenges. Yoga is one of the fastest growing health and wellness markets in the world, yet it’s rare to find something that has never been done before. But, that’s exactly what’s occurred in the new groundbreaking book, Yoga Therapy and Integrative Medicine: Where Ancient Science Meets Modern Medicine. Authors Larry Payne, PhD, Terra Gold, LAc. and Eden Goldman, DC have united the worlds of Yoga and modern medicine at the highest level. For the first time ever, more than 30 Yoga-oriented doctors, healthcare professionals, scholars and world-class Yoga therapists have joined forces to share the treasures of how these two worlds can serve humanity.

Their combined specialization is known as Yoga Therapy. In this complementary treatment approach, the practice of yoga is applied toward relieving and healing specific health challenges. And, with its remarkable results, this revolutionary approach to an ancient practice is rapidly gaining tremendous respect among medical doctors and health practitioners, as well as global recognition with wellness giant Gaiam. In addition, Amazon recently named it the #1 Hot New Release in Holistic Medicine.

Yoga Therapy and Integrative Medicine: Where Ancient Science Meets Modern Medicine is a user-friendly reference guide that brings together the most credible collective of yoga-oriented health professionals and therapists ever assembled in one place. Handpicked for their professionalism and knowledge, this esteemed group of contributing authors represents numerous highly acclaimed and Ivy League universities in the United States, as well as the leading Yoga Therapy institutions around the globe. Their combined efforts reflect Yoga not only as a physical or spiritual discipline, but also as a medical science, a modern therapy and a specialty within the healthcare system.

Incorporating the teachings of multiple Yoga Therapy traditions and various fields and topics within 21st century healthcare and Yoga master and Yoga therapists Payne, Gold, and Goldman and their world-renowned contributors share their combined expertise and knowledge culminating in more than 1,000 years of collective Yoga practice as practitioners, teachers and therapists. Detailing a wide range of approaches, the book is designed to educate medical professionals, students, yoga teachers, academia and the general public on alternative treatment methods and the game-changing therapeutic framework for Yoga Therapy’s application as a complementary treatment approach.

Among many other techniques and benefits, readers and audiences will learn how to:

Improve posture and breathing to alleviate stress

Overcome chronic insomnia

Decrease depression

Improve sports performance

Balance hormones

Feel better at work and avoid sitting too long, which has been referred to as the “smoking of our generation”

To see these talented Yoga Therapy specialists and their tips in action, check out https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpOckAzRe3WzS9ZXyqc-vqA/videos.

