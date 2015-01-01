In addition to chronic pain, mostly due to underlying inflammation, most complaints I hear from client’s are about sleep issues—usually not enough of it. I can attest that most chronically ill individuals are sleep-deprived, which inhibits their body’s ability to rejuvenate in spite of other interventions.

I have been personally challenged with sleep issues ever since an accident and subsequent toxicity syndrome (fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue and multiple allergic responses) several years ago. In consulting with thousands of clients worldwide with these disorders, the evidence is clear that sleep disorders plague its victim after a trauma—making it even more challenging to overcome their syndrome disorder. Although recovered from fibromyalgia and multiple allergic responses, getting to sleep and staying asleep, was still an issue for me.

The old adage that sleep disorders are mainly in type “A” individuals (high-energy workaholics) I don’t buy into for one minute because there are so many variables. That said, those of us in THAT category—whose brain computer doesn’t remember how and when to shut down and keeps “rebooting”—need non-toxic solutions to allow us the much needed deep restorative sleep in order to achieve and maintain health.

Effective Today, Not Tomorrow

What I found, personally and professionally, is that most sleep aids (prescription and nutraceuticals) work for a while and then suddenly they’re ineffective. That said, at least most herbals don’t have the toxic side-effects of pharmaceuticals.

My research, and clinical experience, demonstrates that in order to achieve long-term results, the herbal/nutraceutical must be rotated approximately every three weeks. Keep in mind we’re all unique, however, if you rotate you will insure you don’t experience interruption in the sleep your body so desperately needs in order to get and stay healthy and function at your maximum potential. Without exaggeration, I have tried over thirty complex herbal and homeopathic blends and, without exception, they work for up to four weeks and then that much needed restful sleep eludes me yet again.

Being not only a “health detective,” doctor of natural health, and a formulator of nutraceutical products, I began experimenting with various formulas in cooperation with my compounding pharmacist. We finally, after many complex sample trials, found the synchronistic blend that gets me to sleep, helps me stay asleep and, furthermore, allows me to get up feeling rejuvenated and ready to face my demanding day. The clients I asked to participate in my non-medical trials don’t want to be without it. The great part of this complex is that it’s also effective for chronic stress by taking just one capsule twice a day rather than two capsules about 20 minutes before bedtime. We also formulated StressLess Sleep 2 as a similar complex in order to provide clients the benefit of non-toxic, non-habit-forming natural sleep and stress aids that you can rotate. The third formula is in production now and will soon be available. Again, I emphasize you should rotate approximately every three weeks for maximum benefit. And, if your sleep deprivation is chronic, allow yourself three to four nights of taking the supplement before rendering a verdict on its effectiveness—natural remedies sometimes require a couple of days to saturate enough in your system to be completely effective, especially if you’ve gone a long time without good restorative sleep and you’re in chronic pain.

STRESSLESS SLEEP™ PROPRIETARY BLEND INCLUDES:

GABA (GAMMA-AMINO BUTYRIC ACID)

An important neurotransmitter and an amino acid—it acts to reduce communication between nerve cells in the brain to achieve a calming effect.

Health Benefits:

Facilitates getting to sleep easier by lowering the brain neuron activity.

Reported to increase the amount of human growth hormone—responsible in improving sleep cycles while decreasing sleep disruptions.

GABA is being used and further studied for its ability in some people to reduce seizures, like those of epilepsy, by reducing the firing between neurons. If you suffer from seizures, do not replace your medication without guidance from your health professional.

Improves chronic pain by interfering with pain transmission impulses (messages). In some disorders, like rheumatoid arthritis, the brain’s natural GABA is ineffective—leading to constant and unfiltered pain signals. It is believed GABA lowers the number of pain impulses, thereby, lessening pain and reducing stress responses associated with chronic pain.

Improves mood in those with depression and/or anxiety syndromes believed to have low levels of GABA in their brain. Supplementing with GABA is believed to increase levels in the blood—always check with your health professional before combining medications and nutraceuticals.

VALERIAN

This herb belongs to more than 200 plant species of the genus Valeriana. It has been used since the second century AD and was recommended by scientists like Galen. After the sixteenth century, this herb became the foremost sedative in Europe, and later in the U.S. Its appeal and approval as a sleep aid was further validated in the 1970s after Germany’s Commission E in 1985 acknowledged the scientific evidence showing its effectiveness.

Studies suggest that valerian affects GABA, a naturally-occurring amino acid known to help with anxiety. It appears that valerian binds to GABA receptors in the brain, similar to those properties found in the drug Valium.

L-THEANINE

A water-soluble amino acid. Aminos are the building blocks of proteins and have been studied extensively for health benefits ranging from cancer and stroke prevention to weight-loss. That said, most research has been conducted and validated for its stress-relieving benefits.

PASSION FLOWER

The botanical name for this flower is Passiflora incarnate and is an herbal with far-reaching calming effects. Scientifically it has shown to increase the GABA in the brain—decreasing overactive brain cells that often prevent us from getting and staying asleep.

A study in Journal of Clinical Pharmacy and Therapeutics found that passion flower is helpful in treating those withdrawing from opiates. The study revealed that when taken along with the medication clonidine it was effective in reducing the physical withdrawal symptoms and better control over mental symptoms related to anxiety.

A combination of passion flower and hawthorn has shown great potential for treating shortness of breath and difficulty exercising in those with congestive heart failure, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) and research is ongoing.

HOPS

The hop plant is a bitter, aromatic ingredient in beer. However, its medicinal use for herbal healing properties has a very long history and its uses are supported by modern science.

Chinese physicians have prescribed hops for literally centuries for conditions related to digestion, leprosy, tuberculosis, and dysentery, to name a few.

Ancient Greek and Roman physicians also recommended it as a digestive aid and to treat intestinal disorders. Hops contain two chemicals (humulone and lupulone) that have shown to kill bacteria that cause spoiling.

The bacteria-fighting agents in hops are believed to also help avoid infection.

One study showed hops effective against tuberculosis—lending credence to one of its traditional Chinese uses.

In 1983 a sedative chemical (2-methyl-3butene-2ol) in the dry herb was discovered—validating decades-long scientific methodology of its effectiveness as a sedative.

Hop relaxes the smooth muscle lining of the digestive tract, as reported by French researchers whose studies support its traditional use as an antispasmodic digestive herb.

Researchers in German woman’s health claim hop contains chemicals similar to female sex hormone estrogen—which may help explain some of the menstrual changes discovered in women hop-harvesters.

CHAMOMILE

A medicinal herb used for relaxation for centuries is a member of the sunflower family.

Best known as a sleep aid because of its relaxing and soothing properties, especially before bed to promote restful sleep.

Chamomile is helpful for a variety of digestive disorders because it soothes stomach aches, eases symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, promotes elimination, and assist in overall digestion.

Ancient Egyptians used it to soothe menstrual cramps and finally science is catching up with its historical values.

Studies found that drinking the tea raised urine levels of glycine—a compound known to calm muscle spasms therefore leading to its use for restless leg syndrome, menstrual cramps and overall muscle spasms.

One study found chamomile ointment very helpful in treating hemorrhoids.

Chamomile has immune-boosting properties that can help fight against colds due to its inherent antibacterial constituents.

Chamomile tea is being studied for its beneficial effects in managing diabetes. In one study, daily consumption of the tea was found to prevent the progression of diabetes complications and hyperglycemia.

5-HTP (5-HYDROXYTRYPTOPHAN)

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) reported promising results as a safe option in treatment for depression, fibromyalgia, migraine and other chronic conditions.

Like several pharmaceutical drugs, 5-HTP increases the body’s production of the neurotransmitter serotonin. Excessive amounts of serotonin can have serious complications. Be sure to check with your health professional regarding dosage and any contraindications with other medications.

MELATONIN

Melatonin is a hormone produced in our brain. It is released and stimulated in the brain by darkness, and suppressed by both natural and artificial light. Melatonin works by significantly reducing effects of stress and anxiety that inhibit restorative sleep when the brain cannot shut down.