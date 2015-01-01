I dread that my son is going back to school because it means that he will catch a cold and remain constantly sick until Thanksgiving. We will all get sick as a result! Please make suggestions to keep our family well?

Answer: There are lots of parents who feel your pain and deal with a sick household at the beginning of the school year. Germs are everywhere, yet not everyone catches cold, and not everyone stays “constantly sick until Thanksgiving.” The difference between your child and others is how strong their immune system is. Immune cells live primarily in the digestive tract so what you eat directly controls how frequently you become ill. When the gut flora is missing or you have an overgrowth of Candida yeast, you will get sick more frequently, and it may linger. Read my series on Candida posted at my website.

Children who incessantly cough not only spread their germs to everyone, but they disrupt classrooms around the country so I’ll focus on that aspect of the cold. Here are ways to treat symptoms: