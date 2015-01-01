I have Type 2 diabetes, my dad has mild Alzheimer’s, and my daughter is 35 pounds overweight at 12 y.o. (but no diabetes). I want to buy your new book on diabetes, but because of holiday expenses, and my husband’s in Iraq... please forgive me for asking, but can it help all of us or just me?

Answers: I know it can help all of you. The reason is because the supplements and recipes that I recommend in Diabetes Without Drugs (Rodale 2010) are used to help suppress appetite, curb cravings for fat and sugar, prevent complications of diabetes and turn on key anti-aging genes. This begins burning fat and sugar rapidly, and a lovely thing happens after that, you lose weight, blood sugar and insulin levels come down, blood flow improves, blood pressure goes down, cholesterol ratios improve, pain diminishes and diabetic complications retreat! Yes, all that by ‘hitting a switch’ in your body which turns on longevity genes.

High levels of sugar and insulin in the blood are like “acid” and contribute to cancer, migraines, fibromyalgia, diabetes, heart attack, stroke, and yes, memory loss too. Some experts now refer to Alzheimer’s as Type 3 diabetes.

It’s unfortunate to me that most doctors and health organizations consider diabetes a one-way street. Once you have it, you have to live with it, and the restrictive diet. Not in my book!

There’s so much more that can be done, and it can be reversed. I get letters all the time from people who have reversed their conditions, some who no longer need insulin injections and many who have lost 30 - 40 pounds in several months.

Losing weight and preventing diabetic complications such as blindness, amputation and heart attack have more to do with balancing hormones and reducing inflammation-causing chemicals and free radical damage. I recommend lipoic acid, spirulina, trace minerals, vitamin D, curcumin and resveratrol just to name a few. There is much more about proper use and selection of these supplements in the book, sold at book stores nationwide and Amazon. It’s an easy read, intended for regular folks, but get this, three chapters were extracted and selected by The American Academy of Anti-Aging as required reading for all physicians seeking board certification in ‘Diabetes & Metabolic Syndrome.’ There’s a reason that this worldwide health organization wants physicians to rely on my book as a learning reference. It works! Getting healthy isn’t about chasing blood sugar numbers down. I offer a five step plan that turns on life-extension genes and anti-cancer genes while simultaneously burning fat, controlling appetite, reducing pain and wrinkles, and most of all, protecting your precious limbs and organs. I’ve sent you an autographed copy of my book for the holidays, and my prayers are with you and your family.

Did You Know?

Grape seed, coconut and flax seed oil are remarkably better for you than cheap vegetable oils.